District Taco Launches March Promotions For St. Patrick's Day and March Madness

Whether it's celebrating St. Patrick's Day with free guacamole or debating which menu item deserves the championship title, District Taco is all about bringing our community together around great food. Post this

As the NCAA tournament heats up, District Taco is helping fans fuel their watch parties with a March Madness catering promotion. Guests will receive 16% off all catering orders by using the code SWEET16 when placing their order. The promotion runs March 17 - April 6 and is perfect for offices, game-day gatherings, and fans hosting friends for tournament matchups.

District Taco will also host its own March Madness-style food bracket on social media, inviting fans to vote for their favorite menu items. The bracket will be shared on Instagram and Tiktok @districttaco, where followers can participate in head-to-head matchups throughout the tournament.

The first-round matchups include:

Tacos vs. Burritos

Bowl vs. Ensalada

Nachos vs. Quesadilla

Burrito Mojado vs. Huevos Rancheros

Cali Burrito vs. Fish Tacos

Breakfast vs. Lunch/Dinner

Queso vs. Guac

Chitomate Salsa vs. Mestizo Salsa

Fans will vote in each round until one menu item claims the championship title. The winning item will then be announced on April 6 and featured in a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) promotion for one week at all District Taco locations.

"We love giving our guests fun reasons to stop by," says Osiris Hoil, District Taco CEO and Co-Founder.

"Whether it's celebrating St. Patrick's Day with free guacamole or debating which menu item deserves the championship title, District Taco is all about bringing our community together around great food."

From free guacamole to fan-favorite showdowns and catering deals for tournament watch parties, District Taco is making March a month full of flavor.

For updates on the bracket and promotions, follow @districttaco on social media.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch District Taco as a food cart. Since then, District Taco has opened multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, DC. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthful, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit districttaco.com or follow @districttaco across socials.

Media Contact

Raquel Robinson, District Taco, 1 571-265-7573, [email protected], https://www.districttaco.com/

SOURCE District Taco