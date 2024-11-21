District Taco Unveils Sustainability Initiative to Reduce Environmental Impact and Champion Eco-Friendly Practices

Flybuy's Pickup for the Planet initiative allows our guests to join us on this journey towards a greener future—one taco at a time. Post this

"Customers love Flybuy's convenience, but it's also a powerful way to reduce environmental impact by optimizing order handoffs," said Alonso Vargas SVP of Product at Flybuy. "Pickup for the Planet will connect the restaurant's guests directly to these sustainability efforts, allowing them to make a meaningful difference while enjoying seamless service."

District Taco has plans to extend the same concept to its rewards program, allowing guests to redeem points to fund environmental initiatives, such as planting a tree, removing plastic from the ocean, and more.

"Reducing our carbon footprint and strengthening our sustainability practices is so important," said Osiris Hoil, CEO and Co-Founder of District Taco. "Flybuy's Pickup for the Planet initiative allows our guests to join us on this journey towards a greener future—one taco at a time."

District Taco is the first brand to participate in the Flybuy "Pickup for the Planet" program Pickup for the Planet will launch on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd, and will be available for all pickup orders made through the District Taco app or districttaco.com using Flybuy.

About District Taco

In 2009, two neighbors got together over some homemade chips, salsa and guacamole and decided to launch a District Taco food cart. Since then, District Taco has grown to eighteen locations and employs more than 300 people across Washington D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Their mission is to serve quality – Yucatán style – Mexican food that is fresh, simple, and healthy, with a fully customizable menu that includes vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. At District Taco, food is made fresh daily from the highest quality ingredients. They strive to limit their impact on the environment by serving in environmentally friendly packaging where possible. For more information about District Taco or their menu, and to download the app, visit https://www.districttaco.com/ or follow @districttaco across socials

About Flybuy

Flybuy by Radius Networks is the only omnichannel location platform leveraging AI-powered technology to optimize the customer experience for pickup, delivery, drive-thru, dine-in, and loyalty programs—all within a single, seamless solution. When it comes to ordering ahead, every second counts, that's why the Flybuy platform minimizes wait times and delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency to create the perfect handoff while maximizing the customer lifetime value. Tailored for restaurants, grocery stores, retailers, and hotels, Flybuy's AI-driven location-based solutions are transforming the industry. Deployed in over 50 countries, and 30,000 locations, Flybuy optimizes millions of order-ahead handoffs across regional, national, and global brands.

