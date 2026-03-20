DITA Lancier Receives IOFT 2026 Technology Award for Innovative Hidden U-Fork Hinge

DITA Lancier has announced its 2025 Fall Collection featuring the proprietary Hidden U-Fork Hinge, a breakthrough in performance eyewear that has earned the Technology Award at the 2026 International Optical Fair Tokyo for the LSA-141 model. By engineering a hidden 1mm gap and moving the mounting point further back directly within the titanium temple architecture, the Hidden U-Fork Hinge eliminates the need for traditional mechanical components. This purposeful engineering results in a lighter, more robust, and visually streamlined frame that provides adaptive flex and lasting comfort for a wide range of face shapes without the risk of mechanical failure points.
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DITA LANCIER INTRODUCES THE HIDDEN U-FORK HINGE. A Smarter Approach to Flex. A Stronger Expression of Design.
DITA Lancier believes that true performance design is never ornamental. Engineered to solve a problem, refined to endure, and designed to move with purpose, every detail exists for a reason. At the forefront of this philosophy is the Lancier Hidden U-Fork Hinge, a proprietary temple construction that rethinks how flexibility should work in modern performance eyewear.
Rethinking the Flex Hinge.
Traditional flex hinges rely on added mechanical components to create comfort and adaptability. While effective in theory, they often introduce compromises in practice: increased weight, visual clutter, and multiple moving parts that can become points of failure over time. More hardware means more stress, more wear, and less longevity — especially in eyewear built for movement and everyday use.
The Lancier Solution
DITA Lancier eliminates the problem by removing unnecessary complexity altogether.
The Hidden U-Fork Hinge is seamlessly integrated into the temple architecture, delivering the same adaptive flex and comfort of a traditional flex hinge — without added hardware. By engineering flexibility directly into the structure of the frame, the design reduces mechanical failure points while maintaining a clean, uninterrupted silhouette. This is achieved by moving the mounting point further back than typical frames and integrating a hidden 1mm gap into the temple.
The result is a hinge that is:
- Lighter, with fewer components weighing the frame down
- More robust, manufactured with titanium and designed to withstand repeated use and long-term wear
- Visually streamlined, preserving Lancier's refined, technical aesthetic
- Equally flexible and comfortable, providing natural movement and fit without compromise.
Designed for Performance. Built for Life.
The Hidden U-Fork Hinge exemplifies DITA Lancier's approach to design: purposeful engineering driven by real-world function. It delivers the resilience demanded by active lifestyles while maintaining the elevated look and feel expected from DITA.
This is flexibility without excess. Comfort without complication. Design that works harder — so the wearer doesn't have to.
IOFT Award
DITA is honored to receive the Technology Award at the International Optical Fair Tokyo for the DITA Lancier LSA-141.
Engineered with precision, the LSA-141 introduces a new hinge system designed to adapt seamlessly to a wider range of face shapes — delivering enhanced flexibility and lasting comfort across both active and daily wear.
This recognition reflects DITA's ongoing commitment to innovation in design and craftsmanship, advancing the technical possibilities of modern luxury eyewear.
For additional inquiries, please contact:
DREW OPPERMANN
DITA-Lancier VP of Sales
+1 862 812 8379
Media Contact
Drew Opperman, DITA Eyewear, 1 862 812 8379, [email protected], dita.com
SOURCE DITA Eyewear
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