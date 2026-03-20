DITA Lancier Receives IOFT 2026 Technology Award for Innovative Hidden U-Fork Hinge

True performance design is never ornamental. Engineered to solve a problem, refined to endure, and designed to move with purpose, every detail exists for a reason. Post this

Rethinking the Flex Hinge.

Traditional flex hinges rely on added mechanical components to create comfort and adaptability. While effective in theory, they often introduce compromises in practice: increased weight, visual clutter, and multiple moving parts that can become points of failure over time. More hardware means more stress, more wear, and less longevity — especially in eyewear built for movement and everyday use.

The Lancier Solution

DITA Lancier eliminates the problem by removing unnecessary complexity altogether.

The Hidden U-Fork Hinge is seamlessly integrated into the temple architecture, delivering the same adaptive flex and comfort of a traditional flex hinge — without added hardware. By engineering flexibility directly into the structure of the frame, the design reduces mechanical failure points while maintaining a clean, uninterrupted silhouette. This is achieved by moving the mounting point further back than typical frames and integrating a hidden 1mm gap into the temple.

The result is a hinge that is:

Lighter, with fewer components weighing the frame down





More robust, manufactured with titanium and designed to withstand repeated use and long-term wear





Visually streamlined, preserving Lancier's refined, technical aesthetic





Equally flexible and comfortable, providing natural movement and fit without compromise.

Designed for Performance. Built for Life.

The Hidden U-Fork Hinge exemplifies DITA Lancier's approach to design: purposeful engineering driven by real-world function. It delivers the resilience demanded by active lifestyles while maintaining the elevated look and feel expected from DITA.

This is flexibility without excess. Comfort without complication. Design that works harder — so the wearer doesn't have to.

IOFT Award

DITA is honored to receive the Technology Award at the International Optical Fair Tokyo for the DITA Lancier LSA-141.

Engineered with precision, the LSA-141 introduces a new hinge system designed to adapt seamlessly to a wider range of face shapes — delivering enhanced flexibility and lasting comfort across both active and daily wear.

This recognition reflects DITA's ongoing commitment to innovation in design and craftsmanship, advancing the technical possibilities of modern luxury eyewear.

For additional inquiries, please contact:

DREW OPPERMANN

DITA-Lancier VP of Sales

[email protected]

+1 862 812 8379

Media Contact

Drew Opperman, DITA Eyewear, 1 862 812 8379, [email protected], dita.com

SOURCE DITA Eyewear