Ditch the Keto Diet: Viscera-3 Offers a New Path to Gut Health and Sustainable Weight Loss Available on Amazon

A recent study1 from the Centre for Nutrition, Exercise, and Metabolism has shed light on the keto diet's effects on gut microbiome composition. The research, published in Cell Reports Medicine, revealed that the keto diet notably decreases levels of Bifidobacteria, often referred to as "skinny bacteria" for their critical role in weight control. This reduction in beneficial bacteria can lead to a host of digestive issues, including bloating and rebound weight gain, as the balance of the gut microbiome is disrupted.

"The keto diet, while effective in the short term, often disrupts the balance of beneficial gut bacteria, leading to issues like bloating and rebound weight gain," says Dr. Matt Olesiak, Chief Medical Director at SANE. "This recent study highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, and it's clear that the keto diet can compromise this balance, making it harder to sustain weight loss."

Viscera-3™ offers a targeted solution to these challenges with its advanced formulation, including sodium butyrate and tributyrin. While a butyrate supplement alone is not effective because it's an "unstable molecule" that can be destroyed in the digestive process before reaching the lower colon—where it is most needed—SANE MD has overcome this obstacle. The inclusion of a patented form of tributyrin, a precursor to butyric acid, ensures that the butyrate acid supplement reaches the colon intact, promoting optimal gut health. This tributyrin supplement is an anti-gas and bloating solution that may help millions relieve digestive issues and lose weight sustainably.

During his research, Dr. Olesiak discovered four additional nutrients that synergistically and naturally support gut health: magnesium, chromium, pomegranate fruit extract, and grape seed extract. These ingredients were meticulously included in Viscera-3™'s formula, creating the ultimate supplement for a healthy gut and body. Magnesium and chromium play crucial roles in digestive and metabolic health, while pomegranate fruit extract and grape seed extract are powerful in boosting metabolism.

This breakthrough formulation does more than just support gut health; it provides bloating relief for women and men alike, helping to maintain a balanced metabolism without the harsh effects of the keto diet. Whether you're seeking bloating relief for women or bloating relief for men, Viscera-3™'s ability to nurture a diverse gut microbiome makes it an ideal choice for those seeking long-term weight management solutions.

"Viscera-3™ is designed to address the root cause of digestive discomfort and support a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential for long-term weight management," says Jonathan Bailor, founder and CEO of SANE MD. With the backing of leading experts in metabolic health, Viscera-3™ stands out as a superior alternative to restrictive diets that can do more harm than good.

For those who are concerned about gut health and weight maintenance, Viscera-3™ offers a more balanced and sustainable approach. With its unique blend of tributyrin and additional synergistic nutrients, Viscera-3™ is not only an effective solution for bloating relief but also a proactive step towards achieving and maintaining a healthy weight without the drawbacks of restrictive diets like keto.

Viscera-3™ is now available for purchase nationwide on Amazon. To learn more about Viscera-3™ or to make a purchase, visit: https://a.co/d/fRlK27G

About SANE MD:

SANE MD is a wellness technology and metabolic healing company dedicated to ending the Diabesity (diabetes plus obesity) epidemic. Backed by 1,300 clinical studies and thousands of success stories, SANE MD's metabolic healing framework and model is the only program endorsed by top doctors at Ivy League medical schools and is the subject of New York Times best-selling books and award-winning documentaries. Started as a not-for-profit research project by a ten-year Microsoft alum, Jonathan Bailor, SANE MD has transformed into a trusted international wellness brand focused on reversing the most common and devastating modern diseases. Using the latest innovations in biochemical research and a "service-first story-based" marketing approach to reach, lift up, and educate consumer health choices, SANE MD is changing the world of wellness by helping everyone from the underprivileged to the Fortune 500 CEO to regain their "SANEity" one new "SANE" consumer at a time. SANE MD was inducted into Inc. 5000's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for 2020. For more information, visit: https://sanesolution.com/.

SANE Viscera-3™ Ingredients:

Magnesium (as Magnesium Oxide and Magnesium Bisglycinate Chelate)

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate)

Tributyrin - Sodium Butyrate Supplement

Pomegranate (Punica granatum) Fruit Extract 40%

Ellagic Acid

Grape (Vitis vinifera) Seed Ext 95% Proanthocyandins

Other ingredients: Gelatin (Capsule), Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Cellulose.

Scientific References

1 - https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/08/240806131305.htm

