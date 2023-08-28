Dito announces expansion of its cybersecurity practice and partnership with Google Cloud to include leading SecOps solutions from Mandiant, and Chronicle SIEM and SOAR.

Chronicle and Mandiant are two of the most trusted names in security, and they both allow Dito to support the customer where they are. We are confident they will help our customers protect mission critical data and applications. Tweet this

Chronicle SIEM is a security information and event management platform that collects, analyzes, and correlates security logs from across an organization's IT infrastructure to identify and respond to security threats. Chronicle SOAR is a cloud-native security orchestration, automation, and response platform that helps organizations automate security workflows, improve incident response times, and reduce the risk of security breaches. Mandiant, which was acquired by Google in September 2022, is a leader in dynamic cyber defense, threat intelligence and incident response.

The expansion of these services will provide customers with a comprehensive solution for protecting their cloud environments from a wide range of threats and help customers to:

Automate security workflows

Improve incident response times

Reduce the risk of security breaches

Increase compliance with security regulations

To learn more about the Google Cloud Security Operations suite can help you detect, investigate, and respond to the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, visit Dito at Google Next '23 booth 1346 or online at ditoweb.com/security.

About Dito

Dito is as a Google Cloud Premier Partner, Security Specialization Partner of the Year, and leading cloud strategy, consulting, and services firm. We solve complex cloud infrastructure, data, and cybersecurity challenges for some of the largest organizations in the world while providing consulting, support, and professional services that help our customers throughout their cloud journey.

