Dive In Launches the First Homeowner-Focused Build Your Own Pool Planning Platform, Featuring New AI-Powered Backyard Visualization

"Building a pool should be exciting, not overwhelming," said Sean Bryant, founder of Dive In. "We created Dive In to give homeowners a clear roadmap, whether they hire a builder or manage the project themselves, making the process simpler, more transparent, and enjoyable." Post this

As part of today's launch, Dive In also introduces powerful new AI features that allow homeowners to instantly visualize what a pool could look like in their own backyard. By uploading a photo of their yard, users receive realistic concept renderings within seconds, helping them explore ideas and begin planning before meeting with a designer, engineer, or contractor. Every user receives up to three AI-generated concepts at no cost.

Building a swimming pool is often one of the largest and most complex home improvement projects a family will undertake. Homeowners are faced with countless decisions, from selecting features and understanding costs to collecting vendor bids, coordinating trades, managing timelines, and keeping track of project details. Until now, there hasn't been a single or free platform designed specifically to guide homeowners through the entire process.

Dive In brings everything together into one intuitive experience.

With Dive In, homeowners can:

Design and customize their ideal pool through a guided planning experience.

Receive rough project cost estimates based on selected features and preferences.

Generate AI-powered backyard concepts in seconds.

Organize and compare quotes from vendors across every phase of the project.

Discover trusted vendors for excavation, plumbing, electrical, steel, shotcrete, tile, coping, decking, landscaping, fencing, and more.

Track notes, documents, milestones, budgets, and important project decisions.

Stay organized from the first concept through construction and completion.

Bryant added, "The new AI features make it easier than ever to imagine what's possible. They're designed to help homeowners visualize ideas and communicate their vision before meeting with a pool professionals, not replace the expertise of pool designers, engineers, or contractors. Every property is unique, and experienced professionals remain essential to creating a design that's safe, structurally sound, and compliant with local building codes."

Rather than replacing traditional design, Dive In's AI serves as an early planning tool that encourages creativity while helping homeowners have more productive conversations with the professionals who will ultimately bring their backyard vision to life.

Whether a homeowner hires a turnkey pool builder or assembles a team of specialized vendors, Dive In helps you plan by walking you through and organizing the process making it easier to stay on budget, avoid costly surprises, make important decisions, and move confidently through each phase of the project.

The platform is available today, with AI backyard visualization included free for up to three generations.

The initial release is available for homeowners in California, where Dive In provides localized planning resources, estimated costs, and vendor recommendations. Support for additional states is planned as the platform continues to expand.

About Dive In

Dive In is the first homeowner-focused pool planning platform designed to guide users through every stage of building a swimming pool. The platform helps homeowners plan their project, select features, receive rough cost estimates, organize vendor quotes, discover trusted professionals, manage project details, and visualize ideas using AI. Whether working with a full-service pool builder or coordinating individual vendors, Dive In provides the tools homeowners need to make informed decisions and confidently bring their backyard vision to life.

Learn more at https://www.diveinto.app.

Media Contact

Sean Bryant, Dive In, LLC., 1 562-645-6662, [email protected], https://www.diveinto.app

SOURCE Dive In, LLC.