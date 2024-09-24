Dive into Adventure with New Dive Packages at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten

Starting this summer, guests can book a 7-night, 2-tank boat dive package, available for stays at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten. Post this

Dive packages include daily breakfast from pureocean Restaurant's delectable, air- conditioned breakfast buffet, a welcome cocktail, free WiFi, beach towels, necessary dive equipment, marine park fee, and a 2-tank morning boat dive per day complete with a cooler of refreshing drinks to enjoy throughout your journey. Divi Little Bay Beach Resort has tons to offer even when you're not diving, including an on-site spa, award- winning dining options, sprawling pools and a hot tub to relax in, private balconies, and more.

The 7-Night, 2-Tank Boat Dive Package starts at just $1,761 per person, offering exceptional value for an unforgettable dive vacation on stunning St. Maarten. With full daily breakfast, air-conditioned accommodations, and all dive gear included, this package is designed to deliver both adventure and relaxation.

Don't miss this opportunity to explore the vibrant marine life and unique underwater attractions of St. Maarten. For more information and to book your dive package, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm#dive or call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free) or 919-419- 3484 (international). For information on groups packages, please call 1-800-801-5550 or email [email protected].

About Divi Little Bay Beach Resort: Nestled on a private peninsula between two crystal-clear bays, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort offers a host of amenities, activities, and dining options, making it the perfect Caribbean getaway for couples, families, and groups.

About Aqua Mania Adventures: Aqua Mania Adventures is a premier water sports and tour company in St. Maarten, offering a variety of water-based activities including diving, snorkeling, and boat tours, ensuring unforgettable experiences for adventurers of all kinds.

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm#dive

