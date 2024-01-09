Dive into Apparel Decorator's Digital Future with Industry Expert Johnny Shell at Impressions Expo

As innovative technologies come to market, industry stakeholders must recognize the opportunities in a world that is being driven more and more by digital technology. Post this

The second session ("Exploring Apparel Decorating Technologies") will highlight the major decorating platforms used in the apparel decorating industry, as Mr. Shell guides attendees through the pros and cons of screen printing, DTG, DTF, and dye sublimation. The knowledge gained here will, above all else, help people make informed purchasing decisions.

"As innovative technologies come to market, industry stakeholders must recognize the opportunities in a world that is being driven more and more by digital technology. With better comprehension of the positive and negative implications, people can develop a strategy that avoids common pitfalls and leads to greater success," commented Mr. Shell, whose 35+ years of experience and expertise, when coupled with Keypoint Intelligence's latest research, make these must-see seminars.

Impressions Expo Long Beach is the industry's leading and most advanced decorated apparel trade show and conference that will help attendees grow their business. Featured categories include screen printing, embroidery, direct-to-garment and much more.

