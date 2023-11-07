Dive Shop 360 and PADI Collaborate at DEMA 2023 New Orleans

"We were impressed with the Dive Shop 360 POS system and how much we were missing with our previous POS platform. It includes features that are essential elements in making our shop more efficient and modern, allowing us to better serve our customers." – Steve Lee, Owner of Dive Source Scuba Post this

In July 2023, Dive Shop 360 and PADI announced a collaboration that enables dive shops to easily and efficiently manage PADI diving certifications and courses directly through the comprehensive, easy to use Dive Shop 360 POS platform. The PADI integration eliminates the hassle of manually transferring customer data between the two systems, providing a better experience for PADI customers while also streamlining dive shops' internal operations. The seamless integration helps save valuable time and resources that can be used in other areas of their business.

"When we met the Dive Shop 360 team, we were impressed with how great their system is, and how much we were missing with our previous POS platform," said Steve Lee, Owner of Dive Source Scuba, a 5 Star PADI Instructor Development Dive Center. "The Dive Shop 360 platform includes features like integrated POS, website and online sales with live inventory, rentals, service, trip and charter bookings – all essential elements in making our shop more efficient and modern, allowing us to better serve our customers."

Additionally, Dive Shop 360 will be facilitating exhibitor seminars focused on how to effectively leverage the Dive Shop 360 POS platform, including:

DiveShop360 New 360 Features and Integrations

In this session, you will learn about 360 system integrations and exciting new feature releases from the last 12 months. You will learn how to leverage these integrations and features to help you run your dive operation more efficiently, while increasing your sales. Topics include: PADI integration, Air Cards, Commission System Upgrades (Split/Per Employee), Travel Preference Forms, Charter/Travel System 2.0, Rental 2.0, Smart Waiver Integration, 360 Mobile App, and more.

Leveraging the DiveShop360 Vendor Catalog System

Did you know that 360 has over 140 integrated vendor catalogs, including item descriptions, pricing and over 50,000 images? Did you know that on average, vendors release a new catalog every quarter? Do you want to save hundreds of employee hours per year by leveraging automation? In this session, you will learn how to leverage the 360 Vendor Catalog System to subscribe to your vendor catalogs at your pricing levels; how to update your inventory pricing with a click of a button with each new catalog update; how to leverage catalog images to publish and sell products through your connected dive shop website; apply pricing rules and set custom price levels; use formulas to apply pricing changes across your entire inventory; and much more.

Managing Travel, Charter and Courses

In this hands-on session, you will learn how to efficiently manage your Courses, Travel and Charter by effectively utilizing the tools within the 360 system. You will learn how to access, publish and sell PADI courses through your POS and website; how to publish, sell and manage Travel and Charters; how to leverage integrated tools like built-in calendars, trip manifests, course rosters, Smart Waiver, on-line travel questionnaires, and much more.

"The DEMA Show is a fun, engaging forum where we can immerse ourselves in the diving community, learn about emerging industry trends, and connect with both our current and potential customers," said Ken Colbert, General Manager of Dive Shop 360. "We're excited to be attending, and we're eager to be partnering with PADI for a seminar series during the show that focuses on how dive shops can utilize their PADI-integrated, EVE or Dive Shop 360 system to increase business efficiencies, help reduce costs, grow sales, and maximize customer experiences."

For the full list of sessions, visit the DEMA Show 2023 website here.

To learn more about Dive Shop 360 and book a time to meet at DEMA Show 2023, visit: www.diveshop360.com

About Dive Shop 360

Dive Shop 360 was built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers. Designed with the input of over 1,000 dive professionals over the course of 20 years, Dive Shop 360 is the leading dive shop management platform in the world. For more information, visit www.diveshop360.com.

About PADI

PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) is the largest purpose-driven diving organization with a global community of 6,600 dive centers and resorts, 128,000 professional members and more than 29 million certified divers to date. Committed to our blue planet, PADI makes the wonder of the underwater world accessible to all, empowering people around the world to experience, explore and take meaningful action, as Ocean Torchbearers™, to protect the world beneath the surface. For over 50 years, PADI is undeniably The Way the World Learns to Dive®, setting the standard for the highest quality dive training, underwater safety and conservation initiatives while evolving the sport of diving into a passionate lifestyle. For divers by divers, PADI is obsessed with transforming lives and, with its global foundation, PADI AWARE™, creating positive ocean change. Seek Adventure. Save the Ocean.SM www.padi.com

Media Contact

Maddie Pujadas, Dive Shop 360, 1 980.253.3833, [email protected], https://diveshop360.com/

