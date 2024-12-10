Dive Shop 360 Celebrates 30th Anniversary as the Leading Dive Shop Management System

Dive Shop 360 has been a game changer for our store. – Greg Hidalgo from Divers Destination of Louisiana Post this

PADI Integration Enhancements: The updates to this Dive Shop 360 exclusive integration allows store owners and operators to schedule PADI® certification courses without an eLearning™ code in stock. Codes used to be required at the time a PADI course was scheduled, and given many dive shops schedule courses months in advance, significant financial investment was required by the retailer in order to integrate their courses. Additionally, the new updates have made PADI diver certifications for integrated customer accounts fully searchable directly within the Dive Shop 360 platform, enhancing the shop's view of customer information for marketing and reporting purposes.

QuickBooks Online Integration: Previously, Dive Shop 360 integrated only with QuickBooks Desktop. With an extended integration to QuickBooks Online, Dive Shop 360 customers and their accountants can access their financials via the cloud.

Manifest 2.0, Roster 2.0, and Rental 2.0 Updates: These feature updates enhance and modernize Dive Shop 360's rental, courses, travel, and charter modules. Manifest 2.0 and Roster 2.0 boast new simplified workflows, including easy rescheduling and increased reservation abilities for groups and individuals. A revamped display allows for even more relevant information to be seen at a glance. Rental 2.0 is a complete overhaul of Dive Shop 360's former rental reservation interface. This update increases the speed and efficiency of the platform and improves mobile display access with new click-and-pick options.

"We're excited to be celebrating 30 years of Dive Shop 360," said Ken Colbert, General Manager of Dive Shop 360. "We want to give dive shop owners and operators the tools they need to be successful. The ability to continuously provide new features and updates has been paramount in cementing our position in the industry as the leading dive shop management system."

"Dive Shop 360 has been a game changer for our store," said Greg Hidalgo from Divers Destination of Louisiana. "When we started the business in 1986, we ran our operations on pen and paper. Over time, we implemented different POS systems, but they were generic, and didn't always capture exactly what we needed. Implementing Dive Shop 360 system has given us an innovative and dynamic platform that covers our business needs, ultimately allowing us to ensure we are giving our customers the best possible experience when diving with us."

To learn more about Dive Shop 360, visit: www.diveshop360.com

About Dive Shop 360

Dive Shop 360 was built for dive shops by dive shop owners and managers. Designed with the input of over 1,000 dive professionals over the course of 30 years, Dive Shop 360 is the leading dive shop management platform in the world. For more information, visit www.diveshop360.com.

