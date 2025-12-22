DivergeIT Announces RITIS 2.0: A Smarter, More Actionable IT Intelligence Platform for Modern Businesses

"RITIS 2.0 represents a major leap forward in how businesses understand and manage their IT environment," said Jarrod Koch, CEO, DivergeIT. "We built it to give leaders clarity, control, and confidence, turning what used to be hidden or overly technical into simple, actionable intelligence." Post this

A Smarter Platform With Guided Conversational Language Recommendations

A major enhancement in RITIS 2.0 is its new built-in advisory layer. Instead of simply pointing out issues, the platform now provides guided recommendations that tell users exactly what to do next. Examples include:

"These accounts haven't been used in 90+ days."

"These licenses are not being used, consider removing them."

"These devices may pose a security risk."

This ability to translate IT complexity into clear, actionable steps turns RITIS into a virtual advisor, helping leaders strengthen their security posture and eliminate waste with confidence.

Introducing the New Adoption Report

To address one of the biggest questions facing business owners—"Are we actually using the tools we're paying for?, RITIS 2.0 now includes a comprehensive Adoption Report.

This new feature gives leaders immediate visibility into:

Which applications and tools employees are using

Which licenses are underutilized or not being used at all

Where potential training gaps exist

Which of their technology investments are driving real value

By making adoption measurable and comparable over time, organizations can optimize license spend, improve employee productivity, and strengthen ROI.

Additional RITIS 2.0 Features Coming

DivergeIT will continue to deliver improved user experience and new functionality on the RITIS 2.0 platform through 2026 and beyond, including One-Click Resolutions and Automated Actions.

"RITIS 2.0 represents a major leap forward in how businesses understand and manage their IT environment," said Jarrod Koch, CEO, DivergeIT. "We built it to give leaders clarity, control, and confidence, turning what used to be hidden or overly technical into simple, actionable intelligence."

RITIS 2.0 is available today for all DivergeIT clients.

About DivergeIT

DivergeIT is a premier managed services provider delivering IT strategy, support, security, and operational excellence to mid-market and enterprise organizations nationwide. With a 98% customer satisfaction score, a 96% retention rate, and over 20 years of proven performance, DivergeIT helps companies operate securely, efficiently, and with complete confidence in their technology.

Media Contact

William Collins, DivergeIT, 1 3107657200, [email protected], DivergeIT.com

SOURCE DivergeIT