DivergeIT Announces Updated and Expanded IT Services for Mid-Market Organizations

"Mid-market companies are under constant pressure to do more with less while managing growing security and compliance risks," said Jarrod Koch, DivergeIT CEO. Post this

"Mid-market companies are under constant pressure to do more with less while managing growing security and compliance risks," said Jarrod Koch, DivergeIT CEO. "Our updated service offerings reflect how our clients actually operate, bringing strategy, day-to-day IT support, and cybersecurity together in a single, cohesive model that drives real business value."

Strategic IT Consulting Built for Growth

DivergeIT's Strategic IT Consulting services are designed to help business leaders make informed, future-ready technology decisions. Offerings include IT strategy and roadmap development, cloud and infrastructure planning, digital transformation initiatives, data and analytics guidance, and emerging technology advisory, including applied artificial intelligence use cases. These services provide executive-level guidance to ensure technology investments support operational goals, risk tolerance, and long-term growth plans.

Managed Services That Go Beyond Traditional IT Support (ManageIT)

DivergeIT's Managed Services provide comprehensive support for day-to-day IT operations while emphasizing proactive management and continuous improvement. Services include managed and co-managed IT, help desk support, system monitoring, proactive maintenance, and infrastructure management. By leveraging automation and real-time visibility tools, clients gain clearer insight into system health, performance, and usage, helping reduce downtime, improve reliability, and increase accountability across IT operations.

Cybersecurity Solutions Designed for Today's Threat Landscape (SecureIT)

Recognizing the heightened threat landscape facing mid-market organizations, DivergeIT has strengthened its cybersecurity offerings to provide layered protection and enhanced risk management. Services include cybersecurity risk assessments, system and network monitoring, compliance support, and ongoing security management. These solutions are designed to help organizations detect threats earlier, respond more effectively, and protect business-critical data without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Deep Expertise Across Regulated and High-Performance Industries

DivergeIT serves mid-market organizations across the United States, with deep experience in industries that demand reliability, enhanced security and comprehensive compliance. Key verticals include Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Sports and Entertainment, Law Firms, and other professional services organizations. This industry focus enables DivergeIT to tailor solutions to each client's unique operational, regulatory, and security requirements.

A Unified Approach to Modern IT

By bringing together consulting, managed services, automation, and cybersecurity under a single, integrated model, DivergeIT helps organizations reduce complexity, improve visibility, and gain greater confidence in their IT environment.

"Our goal is to meet clients where they are and help them move forward with confidence," Koch added. "This updated portfolio reflects our commitment to delivering IT solutions that are strategic, secure, and built for the realities of today's operating environments."

For more information about DivergeIT and its updated service offerings, visit www.divergeit.com.

Media Contact

William Collins, DivergeIT, 1 310-853-5753, [email protected], divergeit.com

SOURCE DivergeIT