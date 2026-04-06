DivergeIT Expands National Footprint with Dallas-Fort Worth Office Launch

"Dallas–Fort Worth represents one of the most vibrant and rapidly evolving business ecosystems in the country," said Jared Koch, CEO of DivergeIT. "Organizations here are scaling quickly while facing rising cybersecurity risks and operational complexity. Post this

"Dallas–Fort Worth represents one of the most vibrant and rapidly evolving business ecosystems in the country," said Jared Koch, CEO of DivergeIT. "Organizations here are scaling quickly while facing rising cybersecurity risks and operational complexity. Our model, built on proactive support, security embedded by design, and true accountability for outcomes, benefits from proximity to our clients. Establishing a local presence allows us to deliver that partnership at a much higher level."

The DFW region continues to attract a diverse base of high-growth and enterprise organizations across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, and sports and entertainment, sectors where DivergeIT has established deep domain expertise.

Through its expanded presence, DivergeIT will deliver its full portfolio of integrated IT and security services, including:

Strategic IT Consulting & Virtual CIO Services — aligning technology strategy with business objectives

Managed IT Services — improving system reliability, performance, and cost predictability

Cybersecurity Solutions — protecting organizations against an evolving and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape

Compliance & Risk Management — supporting regulatory requirements across industries (e.g., HIPAA, SEC, CMMC)

Cloud & Infrastructure Modernization — enabling scalable, resilient, and optimized environments

AI Integration & Enablement — helping organizations operationalize AI securely and effectively

In addition to client delivery, the DFW office will play a central role in talent acquisition and team expansion, supporting roles across technical operations, client success, and go-to-market functions.

"Our strategy is centered on building strong regional teams that understand local market dynamics and client needs," Koch added. "By investing in on-the-ground resources across sales, marketing, and operations, we're able to deliver a more responsive, accountable, and strategic experience, one that directly impacts business outcomes."

DivergeIT has built a national reputation for delivering high-performance IT services backed by measurable outcomes, including industry-leading client satisfaction and retention. The company's differentiated approach combines operational excellence, embedded security, and a commitment to accountability that goes beyond traditional service models.

The opening of the Dallas–Fort Worth office represents the next phase of DivergeIT's national expansion strategy, scaling its footprint while maintaining a strong emphasis on local relationships, service quality, and client success.

Media Contact

William Collins, DivergeIT, 1 310-765-7200, [email protected], www.divergeit.com

SOURCE DivergeIT