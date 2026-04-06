DivergeIT Expands National Footprint with Dallas-Fort Worth Office Launch

DivergeIT, a leading provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and strategic technology consulting, today announced the opening of its new Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) office. This expansion marks a strategic investment in one of the fastest-growing business regions in the United States. It reinforces the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade IT and security solutions with a localized, high-touch approach.
DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DivergeIT, a leading provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and strategic technology consulting, today announced the opening of its new Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) office. This expansion marks a strategic investment in one of the fastest-growing business regions in the United States, It reinforces the company's commitment to delivering enterprise-grade IT and security solutions with a localized, high-touch approach.
The DFW office will serve as a regional hub supporting DivergeIT's continued growth across Texas. The location will house dedicated sales, marketing, and operations teams, enabling the company to deliver faster response times, deeper client engagement, and more tailored solutions to organizations navigating increasingly complex IT and cybersecurity environments.
"Dallas–Fort Worth represents one of the most vibrant and rapidly evolving business ecosystems in the country," said Jared Koch, CEO of DivergeIT. "Organizations here are scaling quickly while facing rising cybersecurity risks and operational complexity. Our model, built on proactive support, security embedded by design, and true accountability for outcomes, benefits from proximity to our clients. Establishing a local presence allows us to deliver that partnership at a much higher level."
The DFW region continues to attract a diverse base of high-growth and enterprise organizations across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, and sports and entertainment, sectors where DivergeIT has established deep domain expertise.
Through its expanded presence, DivergeIT will deliver its full portfolio of integrated IT and security services, including:
- Strategic IT Consulting & Virtual CIO Services — aligning technology strategy with business objectives
- Managed IT Services — improving system reliability, performance, and cost predictability
- Cybersecurity Solutions — protecting organizations against an evolving and increasingly sophisticated threat landscape
- Compliance & Risk Management — supporting regulatory requirements across industries (e.g., HIPAA, SEC, CMMC)
- Cloud & Infrastructure Modernization — enabling scalable, resilient, and optimized environments
- AI Integration & Enablement — helping organizations operationalize AI securely and effectively
In addition to client delivery, the DFW office will play a central role in talent acquisition and team expansion, supporting roles across technical operations, client success, and go-to-market functions.
"Our strategy is centered on building strong regional teams that understand local market dynamics and client needs," Koch added. "By investing in on-the-ground resources across sales, marketing, and operations, we're able to deliver a more responsive, accountable, and strategic experience, one that directly impacts business outcomes."
DivergeIT has built a national reputation for delivering high-performance IT services backed by measurable outcomes, including industry-leading client satisfaction and retention. The company's differentiated approach combines operational excellence, embedded security, and a commitment to accountability that goes beyond traditional service models.
The opening of the Dallas–Fort Worth office represents the next phase of DivergeIT's national expansion strategy, scaling its footprint while maintaining a strong emphasis on local relationships, service quality, and client success.
Media Contact
William Collins, DivergeIT, 1 310-765-7200, [email protected], www.divergeit.com
SOURCE DivergeIT
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