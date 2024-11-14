Diverse Patient Participation: Overcoming Barriers in Site-Based and Decentralized Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) now emphasizes diversity planning in protocol development and study execution, it is essential for clinical research professionals to prioritize inclusive recruitment and retention strategies. Post this

Patient travel services play a pivotal role in ensuring that participants from diverse geographic locations and socioeconomic backgrounds can access trial sites, eliminating logistical barriers to participation. Attendees will gain insights on how to expand access, engage diverse populations and ensure that clinical trials better reflect the patients most impacted by research findings.

Register for this webinar to explore innovative strategies for improving patient participation and enhancing diversity in clinical trial recruitment and retention.

Join experts from Elligo Health Research®, Rita Yankyera, Assistant Medical Director; Leslie Carney, Patient Recruitment & Marketing; and Chris Benevides, Patient Travel Services, for the live webinar on Friday, December 6, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Diverse Patient Participation: Overcoming Barriers in Site-Based and Decentralized Studies.

