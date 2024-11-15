Diversified Communications Expands its Clean Energy Portfolio with the Acquisition of Midwest Solar Expo

Midwest Solar Expo will be part of Diversified Communications' Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA) portfolio, building upon the company's investment in the renewable energy industry.

PORTLAND, Maine, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Communications, a family-owned international B2B media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and publications, announces the expansion of its Clean Energy portfolio with the acquisition of Midwest Solar Expo (MWSE). Midwest Solar Expo will join Diversified Communications' Intersolar & Energy Storage North America (IESNA), a portfolio of US-based conferences and trade shows focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure and manufacturing.

"The addition of Midwest Solar Expo to our Clean Energy portfolio further strengthens our commitment as a company to the renewable energy sector," said Oakley Dyer, Corporate VP, Strategy & Corporate Development at Diversified Communications. "This acquisition was a perfect fit, both strategically and culturally. We are always looking for acquisitions that align not only with the industries that we serve but also our values as a business. Diversified is a unique acquirer in the B2B media landscape, as one of the few family-owned companies of scale. I think this makes us a great home for sellers looking to find someone to carry on and grow what they have built."

"Midwest Solar Expo was founded to illuminate the future of the renewable energy market in the Midwest and now becomes our second regional expansion following Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas, which is set to launch November 19-20, 2024, in Austin," said Wes Doane, Vice President, Clean Energy at Diversified Communications. "MWSE's platform has focused on the intersection of policy, finance, technology, and business model innovation in the Midwest, and its growing exhibition targets the region's specific challenges, offering professionals the tools they need to successfully navigate this ever-changing market."

Diversified Communications acquired Intersolar North America in 2019 and Energy Storage North America in 2020 and has continued investing in the renewable energy industry with the expansion of its Clean Energy portfolio. Today, the Clean Energy portfolio is made up of events, conferences and digital networks, including Energy Storage North America, Smart Energy Decisions, Net Zero Forum, Renewable Energy Forum, Intersolar & Energy Storage North America Texas—and now Midwest Solar Expo. In addition to its media portfolio, Diversified Communications owns and operates a 1.5-megawatt solar farm in Brunswick, Maine.

Grimes, McGovern & Associates was the exclusive advisor to Midwest Solar Expo in the transaction. Midwest Solar Expo will be next held June 9-11, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: http://www.divcom.com.

About Intersolar & Energy Storage North America

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, and manufacturing. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, IESNA events deliver insightful education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience. The flagship event takes place February 25-27, 2025, in San Diego, California; the regional event debuts November 19-20, 2024, in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit intersolar.us.

Media Contact

Lindsey Robinson, Diversified Communications, 207-842-5573, [email protected], www.divcom.com

SOURCE Diversified Communications; Diversified Communications