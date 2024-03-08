Diversified Properties Announces Spring Opening of Irondale at Wharton

"Our mission at Diversified Properties is to create living spaces that enrich the lives of our residents," said Nicholas W. Minoia, Managing Partner of Diversified Properties, LLC. Post this

"Our mission at Diversified Properties is to create living spaces that enrich the lives of our residents," said Nicholas W. Minoia, Managing Partner of Diversified Properties, LLC. "With Irondale at Wharton, we have crafted an environment where urban living meets modern comfort, providing residents with a dynamic lifestyle and unparalleled convenience."

At Irondale at Wharton, residents will have access to a comprehensive suite of community amenities designed to enhance their daily living. From a state-of-the-art fitness center and package room to electric vehicle charging points and 24/7 on-call maintenance, the community offers a thoughtful blend of luxury and practicality. Other features include garage, off-street parking, ADA compliance, elevator access, video intercom, and controlled building access and surveillance.

Located just off N. Main Street in Wharton, Irondale at Wharton is situated in Western Morris County, consistently ranked among the most desirable counties in New Jersey. Its strategic location offers easy access to Interstate 80, Route 15, and US Highway 46, as well as proximity to the area's extensive mass transit system. The community is also near top-rated schools and major employers, including AT&T, Pfizer, Novartis and St. Claire's Hospital.

To learn more about Irondale at Wharton or to become a VIP, please visit irondaleatwharton.com or call 908-367-3537.

About Diversified Properties, LLC

Diversified Properties is one of the region's most experienced commercial/residential real estate developers and owners with a diverse portfolio of high-quality, value-add assets under management and in the pipeline throughout the northeast. Diversified Properties' veteran team of real estate professionals leverages its entrepreneurial approach and multi-disciplinary in-house capabilities to capitalize on opportunistic ground-up development and redevelopment projects in key growth markets. Driven by a passion for building, Diversified Properties leverages its extensive hands-on experience to drive value and create spaces where businesses and communities can thrive.

Follow Diversified on Facebook at facebook.com/DiversifiedPropertiesLLC, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/diversifiedproperties, and Twitter at twitter.com/DivPropNJ.

For more on Diversified Properties, please visit https://www.diversifiedproperties.com.

Media Contact

Allison Brown, Diversified Properties, 732-292-2400, [email protected], https://www.irondaleatwharton.com

SOURCE Diversified Properties