Diversified Roofing Shares Why Scheduling a Comprehensive Roof Inspection Prior to Listing a Home Can Potentially Increase its Value by Thousands

According to statistics, almost 20% of home inspectors find problems with the roof during their evaluations, which ultimately will lead to a lower purchase price. The team of experts at Diversified Roofing shared tips as to why it is so important to schedule a comprehensive roof inspection well before the "For Sale" sign goes into the front yard.
The team of experts at Diversified Roofing is very familiar with these statistics. They also know that realtors and homeowners alike want the home selling process to go as quickly and smoothly as possible – and that most buyers want to be assured the roof is in good condition.
This knowledge inspired the family-owned roofing company to share a list of tips and advice about why it is so important to schedule a comprehensive roof inspection well before the "For Sale" sign goes into the front yard.
- Knowledge is Power: conducting a thorough pre-listing roof inspection can identify necessary repairs that the homeowner can address prior to listing the home with their realtor, and well before the home inspector does their assessment. This prevents unexpected surprises from popping up during the inspector's evaluation.
- Homes with Quality Roofs Fetch a Higher Sales Price and Commission Fee: When an inspector finds an issue with the roof, almost half of buyers will try to negotiate a lower price. Fixing any issues ahead of time can potentially increase the property's value, which means more money in the seller's pocket, and a higher commission for the realtor.
- Not all Home Inspectors Perform a Thorough Roof Assessment: Some home inspectors will actually skip the roof inspection; this is especially likely if the roof is steep or the home is more than two stories high. In these cases, scheduling a pre-listing roof inspection is advisable so the seller and realtor can learn the condition of the roof, schedule needed repairs and include this information on the list of the home's features. A potential home buyer can also schedule the roof inspection independently.
"Listing a home for sale can be a stressful experience and learning part way through the process that the roof needs work can really wreak havoc on the entire process, or on the flip side, can be quite beneficial to the seller," said Vice President of Diversified Roofing Brad Nally.
ABOUT DIVERSIFIED ROOFING:
Diversified Roofing is a family-owned roofing company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona that has been in business since 1988. Their experienced team handles residential, commercial and industrial roofing projects, ranging from repairs and replacements to new builds and installations of a variety of roofing systems. For more information, visit www.diversifiedroofing.com or www.diversifiedroofinggroup.com.
