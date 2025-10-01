Diversified Roofing Shares Why Scheduling a Comprehensive Roof Inspection Prior to Listing a Home Can Potentially Increase its Value by Thousands

According to statistics, almost 20% of home inspectors find problems with the roof during their evaluations, which ultimately will lead to a lower purchase price. The team of experts at Diversified Roofing shared tips as to why it is so important to schedule a comprehensive roof inspection well before the "For Sale" sign goes into the front yard.

PHOENIX, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to statistics, almost 20% of home inspectors find problems with the roof during their evaluations. These issues can not only slow the sale of the home, but in about 46% of cases home buyers will use these results to try to negotiate a lower purchase price.

The team of experts at Diversified Roofing is very familiar with these statistics. They also know that realtors and homeowners alike want the home selling process to go as quickly and smoothly as possible – and that most buyers want to be assured the roof is in good condition.