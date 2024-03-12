Diversified Technologies Delivers Bi-Directional Undersea Power Converter to the US Navy for Charging Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

A new electric power conversion system for subsea power distribution that was developed as a Phase II SBIR for the US Navy has subsequently been delivered by Diversified Technologies, Inc.
BEDFORD, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. has introduced a new electric power conversion system for subsea power distribution that was developed as a Phase II SBIR for the US Navy.
The PowerMod™ Subsea MVDC Power Distribution System features pressurized power conversion modules that measure 18" dia. (457.2 mm) and operate at depths down to 3,500 meters. Allowing the transmission of up to a megawatt at medium voltages over thousands of kilometers, this bi-directional system converts 10 kVDC to 375 VDC directly at the seafloor.
Permitting grid or loop configurations with multiple power sources, the PowerMod™ Subsea MVDC Power Distribution System is ideal for charging unmanned undersea vehicles and other applications. It can be powered from high voltage onshore generators or from undersea sources such as hydro-thermal or wave power generators at 375 V, with their voltage up-converted to 10 kV. Modules provide a 90% probability of operation for 25 years.
The PowerMod™ Subsea MVDC Power Distribution System is priced from
(USD) $500,000 per node, depending upon configuration.
