Diversified Technologies Delivers Bi-Directional Undersea Power Converter to the US Navy for Charging Unmanned Undersea Vehicles

A new electric power conversion system for subsea power distribution that was developed as a Phase II SBIR for the US Navy has subsequently been delivered by Diversified Technologies, Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. has introduced a new electric power conversion system for subsea power distribution that was developed as a Phase II SBIR for the US Navy.

The PowerMod™ Subsea MVDC Power Distribution System features pressurized power conversion modules that measure 18" dia. (457.2 mm) and operate at depths down to 3,500 meters. Allowing the transmission of up to a megawatt at medium voltages over thousands of kilometers, this bi-directional system converts 10 kVDC to 375 VDC directly at the seafloor.