Diversified Technologies (DTI) new Single-Core Three-Phase Power Transformer Features Reduced Size & Weight for U.S. Navy Ships

A new, compact, militarized single-core three-phase transformer for use within U.S. Navy shipboard power distribution systems has been introduced by Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI).
BEDFORD, Mass., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a new, compact, militarized single-core three-phase transformer for use within U.S. Navy shipboard power distribution sytems.
The DTI Power Transformer for U.S. Navy Ships is a 60 Hz, 440 Vrms, 150 kVA, militarized, 1:1 galvanic isolation transformer that efficiently transforms electrical energy to more convenient voltages at point-of-load. Reducing size, weight, and power losses (SWaP), they easily fit through hatches with a front face of less than 57.5", have a reduced footprint, and satisfy the touch-temperature requirement of less than an 80 deg C rise.
Small, rugged, and highly efficient, the DTI Power Transformer was designed for U.S. Navy Ships. Potential platforms include retrofit updates of Naval ships such as DDG-51 and future platforms. Transformers can be bulkhead or deck mounted, horizontally or vertically, measure less than 95" x 71" x 63", weigh under 1500 lbs., and meet all Navy test and qualification standards including shock, vibration, airborne noise levels, and enclosure design.
The DTI Power Transformer for U.S. Navy Ships was developed and built under the Department of the Navy SBIR/STTR Transition Program; Topic # N201-039.
For more information contact:
Diversified Technologies, Inc.
Michael A. Kempkes, VP of Marketing
35 Wiggins Ave.
Bedford, MA 01730-2345 USA
(781) 275-9444 x211 FAX (781) 275-6081
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.divtecs.com
Media Contact
Michael Kempkes, Diversified Technologies, Inc., (781) 275-9444 x211, [email protected], www.divtecs.com
SOURCE Diversified Technologies, Inc.
Share this article