Diversified Technologies has Commissioned a Second Fish Barrier for Invasive Species to Keep Asian Carp from Entering the Great Lakes

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has commissioned a second pulsed electric field (PEF) modulator on the Chicago Sanitary and Shipping Canal (CSSC). Funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, these permanent barriers are designed to prevent Asian carp migration into Lake Michigan.