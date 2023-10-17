Diversified Technologies has Commissioned a Second Fish Barrier for Invasive Species to Keep Asian Carp from Entering the Great Lakes

Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has commissioned a second pulsed electric field (PEF) modulator on the Chicago Sanitary and Shipping Canal (CSSC). Funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, these permanent barriers are designed to prevent Asian carp migration into Lake Michigan.
BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has commissioned a second pulsed electric field (PEF) modulator on the Chicago Sanitary and Shipping Canal (CSSC). Funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, these permanent barriers are designed to prevent Asian carp migration into Lake Michigan.
DTI Electric Fish Barriers are permanently installed in the Chicago canal and employ PEF to repel Asian Carp using short, high voltage pulses in the milliseconds range at 1 – 6 kV voltage, and they have kept them from entering the Great Lakes. Originally imported to control algae buildup in Southern sewage treatment plants, Asian carp reproduce quickly and are ravenous; consuming up to 120 percent of their own weight in plankton daily.
Operating like an invisible dog fence, DTI Electric Fish Barriers consist of the infrastructure required to subject this invasive species of fish to short, high voltage pulses. Unlike chemicals or nets, PEF pulses have no effect on shipping. Due to flooding and accidental releases, the Asian carp escaped into the Mississippi river and migrated to the Missouri and Illinois rivers. They damage native fish populations and lower water quality.
DTI Electric Fish Barriers are funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Contract W912P6-18-C-0021 under subcontract to EXP Federal.
