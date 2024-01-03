Diversified Technologies, Inc. Introduces Atmosphere-Refueling Magnetic Induction Plasma Engine (AR-MIPE) that Eliminates the Need for Heavy Fuel Payloads from Earth

A new spacecraft engine powered by in-situ propellants that provides enhanced in-space maneuverability and greater payload capacity is being developed by Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI).

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a new spacecraft engine powered by in-situ propellants that provides enhanced in-space maneuverability and greater payload capacity.