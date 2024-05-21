Diversified Technologies, Inc. Introduces Radar Transmitter Systems Providing Turnkey Solid-State Modernization

A broad range of radar transmitter systems for upgrading existing sites or building new ones from UHF to W-band, driving a range of vacuum electron devices (VEDs) including magnetrons, klystrons, TWTs, and gyrotrons have been introduced by Diversified Technologies, Inc.

BEDFORD, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a broad range of radar transmitter systems for upgrading existing sites or building new ones from UHF to W-band, driving a range of vacuum electron devices (VEDs) including magnetrons, klystrons, TWTs, and gyrotrons.