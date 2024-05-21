Diversified Technologies, Inc. Introduces Radar Transmitter Systems Providing Turnkey Solid-State Modernization

A broad range of radar transmitter systems for upgrading existing sites or building new ones from UHF to W-band, driving a range of vacuum electron devices (VEDs) including magnetrons, klystrons, TWTs, and gyrotrons have been introduced by Diversified Technologies, Inc.
BEDFORD, Mass., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a broad range of radar transmitter systems for upgrading existing sites or building new ones from UHF to W-band, driving a range of vacuum electron devices (VEDs) including magnetrons, klystrons, TWTs, and gyrotrons.
DTI Radar Transmitter Systems are turnkey and include all hardware from the wall plug to the antenna, including integration of the VED, waveguide, and cooling controls whether they are an upgrade or new installation. Featuring outputs up to hundreds of kW, full pulse flexibility from 50 ns to 10 ms pulse frequencies, these all solid-state systems provide up to 50% greater power efficiency and higher reliability than vacuum tube based systems.
Designed and built with a primary emphasis on high reliability, DTI Radar Transmitter Systems provide >99% switching efficiency, less than 500 ns switching times, and pulse frequencies up to 100 kHz, depending upon the load. They use a single controller that can drive one or two switches yielding a fast fall time for a capacitive load. Upgraded transmitters are often drop-in replacements of existing equipment or transportable containerized systems.
DTI Radar Transmitter Systems are typically priced from (US) $500,000 up. Literature and price quotations are available upon request.
