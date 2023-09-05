Diversified Technologies Introduces DTI Integrated Power Node Center that Optimizes High Power Input & Distribution

A new air-cooled galvanically isolated, high power density Integrated Power Node Center (IPNC) for power distribution has been introduced by Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI).
The DTI Integrated Power Node Center is an air-cooled high power density, modular, galvanically isolated, power distribution universal power node that can convert power from one or more input sources for output virtually anywhere. Power interfaces are input voltage of 440 VAC and output voltages of 650 VDC and 440 VAC at 60 Hz 3-phase which can support aggregate loads of up to 130 kW, 200 kW, and 130 kW, respectively.
Utilizing air-cooled high-power density techniques including Si and SiC semiconductor switches and a multi-filar high frequency transformer, the DTI Integrated Power Node Center has an enclosure that provides forced-air radiator cooling with an internal closed-loop water system and reservoir. Each power module is approximately 96% efficient. Communications can be either local or remote.
The DTI Integrated Power Node Center is priced from $100,000 depending upon power levels and modules. Quotations are provided upon request.
For more information contact:
Diversified Technologies, Inc.
Michael A. Kempkes, VP of Marketing
35 Wiggins Ave.
Bedford, MA 01730-2345
(781) 275-9444 x211 FAX (781) 275-6081
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.divtecs.com
