Diversified Technologies Introduces High Voltage Power Supplies that are Monolithic with a Small Footprint

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) has introduced a line of solid-state DC power supplies for use with a wide range of high-precision industrial, military, and scientific applications.
DTI HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supplies feature all solid-state construction and provide average power up to 250 kV and typical voltage regulation to ±0.1% and maximum voltage ripple of less than 0.1% with up to 0.01% regulation and ripple below 0.001%, if required. Configured to application requirements, these monolithic units eliminate the complexity involved with connecting and controlling multiple smaller switching power supplies.
Packing high power into a small footprint, DTI HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supplies are fully integrated and occupy a 24" W x 36" D x 74" H cabinet and use tap water for cooling. Capable of dealing with highly complex loads, they provide full over-voltage and over-current protection up to +30% with over 100,000 hours MTBF. Applications include ion implantation, radar, and industrial processes.
DTI HVPS Series Switching Mode Power Supplies are priced from $250,000.00 with price quotations available upon request.
For more information contact:
Diversified Technologies, Inc.
Michael A. Kempkes, VP of Marketing
35 Wiggins Ave.
Bedford, MA 01730-2345
(781) 275-9444 x211 FAX (781) 275-6081
e-mail: [email protected]
http://www.divtecs.com
Media Contact
Michael A. Kempkes, Diversified Technologies, Inc., (781) 275-9444 x211, [email protected], www.divtecs.com
SOURCE Diversified Technologies, Inc.
