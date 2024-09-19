Diversity Action Plan Success: From Planning to Execution, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The most successful plans are developed within an ecosystem that lends itself to supporting new and ambitious ways to engage study participants who have historically not been part of clinical research but who have been disproportionately burdened by diseases. Post this

This updated draft provides a much more robust blueprint for what is expected from clinical study sponsors. However, what is missing and what some sponsors have not yet realized is that diversity action plans do not exist in a vacuum. The most successful plans are developed within an ecosystem that lends itself to supporting new and ambitious ways to engage study participants who have historically not been part of clinical research but who have been disproportionately burdened by diseases.

Through longitudinal qualitative research, including in-depth interviews and collaborations with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies of different size market caps, employee sizes and therapeutic focus (i.e., rare and high prevalence disorders), nine best practices have emerged that, when implemented, can improve the likelihood of developing a successful diversity action plan.

Additionally, the expert speakers will highlight key areas of the revised FDA guidance that can help sponsors successfully develop, execute and evaluate their diversity action plans.

Register for this webinar to learn more about how impactful diversity action plans that will positively differentiate studies can be developed.

Join experts from Elevate Advocacy, Devra Densmore, Founder & Principal Consultant; Angela Rochelle, Sr Health Care Strategist; Grayson Schultz, Health Care Strategist; Donna Guran, Project Manager; and Dan Schell (Moderator), Chief Editor, Clinical Leader, for the live webinar on Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

