Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategies by Slone Partners Receives SHRM Accreditation as a Recertification Provider

"It is a significant milestone for us to receive this accreditation from the Society," said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners. "As an authorized provider, we will expand our reach and impact by marketing our valuable set of DEI training programs and events to HR professionals across the country. This will help organizations navigate the challenges and maximize the opportunities afforded by enhanced diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts."

Candace Nortey, Managing Director of DEI at Slone Partners, said, "Our mission is to guide companies along their DEI journey through specialized recruiting, education, and training. The programs we offer, all of which are designed to help organizations build and carry out substantive and effective DEI strategies and initiatives, are extraordinarily valuable resources for enterprises in all business sectors."

For more than 20 years, Slone Partners has specialized in delivering top diverse and visionary leadership and management talent to life sciences, healthcare, and cybersecurity companies throughout North America and beyond. DEI Strategies at Slone Partners was launched in 2020 with a mission of providing clients with strategic DEI guidance and training, and now provides a full suite of DEI services to dozens of for-profit, non-profit, and social advocacy organizations.

ABOUT SLONE PARTNERS

Founded in 2000, Slone Partners is the premier executive search firm that delivers top diverse and visionary leaders who build amazing life sciences, healthcare, and cybersecurity organizations. With a nationwide presence in the most active industry hubs, we specialize in discovering and placing world-class C-Suite leadership, executive, and upper management talent with experience, conviction, and cultural competence in emerging and well-established companies. Our portfolio of executive search and advisory services includes diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy, education, and training. Slone Partners proudly holds the designation as a Certified LGBT Business Enterprise™ by the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) and has earned recognition as a Top Executive Search Firm and a Top 20 Diversity and Inclusion Services firm by Manage HR. To learn more about Slone Partners' value proposition and processes, visit https://www.slonepartners.com or call 888.784.3422.

ABOUT DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION STRATEGIES BY SLONE PARTNERS

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategies by Slone Partners supports organizations along their DEI journey. Through strategic planning, coaching, education, training, and ongoing engagement, we deliver positive systemic change by increasing awareness and competence, creating equal opportunity, and ensuring that companies and their leaders are fully prepared and engaged to implement and sustain their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Aligned with our mission of increasing access and opportunities for women and underrepresented populations in life sciences, healthcare, cybersecurity, and other industries, the programs are customized for each client partner to maximize impact in their unique ecosystem. Candace Nortey, Managing Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Slone Partners, is accredited as an Approved Provider (AP) by the HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) and as a recertification provider by SHRM.

