Diversity in Action: ISC-CX Sets New Standards in Global Customer Engagement

"Our diverse team is our strength. We value every individual's viewpoint, regardless of nationality or background," says Reinhold Auer, Managing Director at ISC-CX.

In a recent milestone, ISC-CX promoted several female workers to director-level positions, including Mujinga Muyombo, Marta Jakab., Lorella Graziano, and Lama al Rifai. Previously, Kasia Filbrandt was appointed as a member of the board, further emphasizing the company's commitment to gender equality and diversity at leadership levels.

This global family at ISC-CX thrives on diversity, where Middle Eastern nationals collaborate seamlessly with counterparts from Japan, South Americans with Europeans, and Americans with colleagues from various regions. This not only reflects the potential of a multicultural workforce but also underscores ISC-CX's commitment to a harmonious work environment.

ISC-CX invites individuals worldwide to join their journey, celebrating diversity, fostering innovation, and transforming customer experiences.

About ISC-CX: ISC-CX is a leading provider of in-store and omnichannel customer experience analysis for global retailers worldwide. With multilingual, local teams on the ground in over 120 countries, ISC-CX collects and analyzes millions of data points annually. Among ISC-CX's esteemed clientele are renowned brands such as Shell, McDonald's, Nespresso, and Lindt. For additional customer references and CX solutions, please visit http://www.isc-cx.com.

