Diversity Lab: Greenberg Traurig Achieves Mansfield Rule Certified Plus 2023-2024 Status

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Diversity Lab, which operates the Mansfield Rule Certification Program, announced today that global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP achieved Mansfield Rule Certified Plus for the 2023-2024 certification period.

Greenberg Traurig is further recognized among the "Early Adopters – Firms That Have Achieved Certification & Remained Committed for 5-6 Years" by the Diversity Lab. These firms adopted Mansfield in 2019–2020 and 2020–2021. Greenberg Traurig was first Mansfield Rule Certified in 2020 and was Certified Plus each succussive period since.

"By participating in this program, we further demonstrate our focus on promoting inclusion and equity across our platform and our commitment to all the value of diversity that continues to be top of mind for our clients," Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President, Shareholder, and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Nikki Lewis Simon said. "Now and in the coming years, we will continue to work towards achieving and exceeding the Mansfield Rule Certification standards."

The Mansfield Certification requirements are anchored in the consideration of expanded talent pools for select positions and open roles within the law firm and the implementation of and access to transparent processes. Utilizing the Mansfield framework, the firm's progress and outcomes are measured and documented through the Mansfield Certification Plus Metrics.

According to the Diversity Lab, more than 360 law firms earned certification during this period, marking a 13% increase over the number of firms certified the previous year.

