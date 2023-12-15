DiversityComm, Inc. Launches DEI Conclusive Publication: DiversityComm Magazine

Here's to a future filled with inspiration, inclusivity, and boundless possibilities! DiversityComm Magazine, a testament to 30 years of dedication, celebrates not just diversity but embraces it in every issue, creating a space where diverse communities are welcomed and celebrated. Post this

Creating an all-inclusive magazine will also allow for DiversityComm Magazine to amplify its digital footprint thus bringing even more of the organic and comprehensive articles, resources and opportunities you love to an even larger and more diverse audience.

Using DiversityComm's 35+ years of experience in the DEI sector, our magazine will additionally feature some new and improved features that will be valuable to career seekers, workers, recruiters, managers and business owners alike. These include:

Job Postings : Both in our magazine and available on our new job board online, career seekers can explore an array of tailored employment opportunities from DEI-focused companies and diversity professionals.

: Both in our magazine and available on our new job board online, career seekers can explore an array of tailored employment opportunities from DEI-focused companies and diversity professionals. Best of the Best Recognitions with C-Suite Series: Expanding and improving our program to recognize the top diversity professionals, many of our issues will now include a different Best of the Best list alongside an exclusive profile with a different C-suite DEI executive.

Organic Feature Articles: Creating organic and comprehensive articles with the most valuable information for working professionals.

Partnerships: We maintain an unwavering commitment to providing a targeted and impactful experience for our readers. Our partnerships with hundreds of diverse conferences, career fairs and events ensure that our content remains not just relevant but accessible to our diverse audience.

Inclusive Reach (Geo-Targeting): Using first party proprietary data, we'll be able to connect our advertisers and recruiters with their desired target audience.

Outside of our digital magazine, DiversityComm is committed to providing a targeted and effective experience for our readers.

Celebrating over 30 years in the industry, we take immense pride in introducing the new DiversityComm Magazine, a venture poised to grow our distribution and readership to over 1 million strong. This achievement is a testament to the passion for diversity that we share with our dedicated team—a team committed to delivering unparalleled customer service.

To our readers, thank you for your unwavering support on this incredible journey. We eagerly anticipate embarking on this new chapter with you, creating a space where diversity is not just celebrated but embraced in every issue of DiversityComm Magazine.

Here's to a future filled with inspiration, inclusivity and boundless possibilities!

To subscribe and gain access to our newly updated website, including our diverse community focused subsites, visit diversitycomm.net.

About DiversityComm, Inc.

DiversityComm, Inc. is the epicenter for news, information, opportunities and resources dedicated to Diversity & Inclusion through DiversityComm Magazine and U.S. Veterans Magazine. Our mission is to create a more inclusive and equitable world by providing valuable information, resources and tools to businesses, students, government agencies and law enforcement agencies. We bring extensive knowledge and expertise spanning over 35 years. Specializing in Diversity & Inclusion (D&I), we at DiversityComm recognize the paramount importance of engaging multicultural audiences.

