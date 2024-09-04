DiversityComm Magazine Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Special September Issue Focused on Latinas & Latinos Making a Difference

DiversityComm Magazine's September issue celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, spotlighting Latinas and Latinos making significant strides in business, education, and employment. Featuring Selena Gomez on the cover, the magazine dives into her success with Rare Beauty, illustrating her influence as a Latina entrepreneur. This issue also includes top supplier diversity programs and inclusive companies in retail and telecom, providing valuable insights for professionals. Further enriching this edition are features on notable personalities, including Sofía Vergara's initiative empowering women coffee entrepreneurs through her ¡DIOS MÍO! COFFEE project. The issue also highlights Shaquille O'Neal's efforts in promoting education accessibility.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiversityComm Magazine is proud to announce the release of its special September issue, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, with a strong emphasis on Latinas and Latinos who are making a significant impact in the realms of employment, business and education. Located in Irvine, California, DiversityComm Magazine has consistently championed inclusive communities, and this issue is no exception. With a spotlight on inspiring stories, educational content and career resources, this edition is a must-read for those committed to diversity and inclusion.

The September issue's cover story features the multi-talented Selena Gomez in an exclusive article titled, "Igniting Success with Latina Flair." The piece delves into Gomez' entrepreneurial journey with her beauty line, Rare Beauty, and the incredible success of its launch. As a beacon of empowerment, Gomez exemplifies the spirit of this special issue, highlighting the influence and contributions of Latinas in the business world.

This issue also places a significant focus on the Top Supplier Diversity Programs for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and the Top Inclusive Companies in Retail and Telecom. These features are designed to provide valuable insights and resources for professionals seeking to understand and engage with leading diversity and inclusion practices.

In addition to the cover story, readers will be inspired by a range of other impactful articles, including:

From Homeless Shelters to Household Brand: How Fawn Weaver Became One of America's Richest Self-Made Women

Shaquille O'Neal Champions Education Accessibility: With the Try College Initiative

Sofía Vergara's ¡DIOS MÍO! COFFEE: Empowering Women Coffee Entrepreneurs

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade : Awarded the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award for Transgender Advocacy

Recognizing the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month, the magazine also includes dedicated features such as:

Commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month

The Top 10 Scholarship Opportunities for Hispanic College Students

Latina Business Owners Changing Our World for the Better

Our popular HOT JOBS section returns, offering readers the latest employment opportunities tailored to diverse candidates. With a commitment to supporting career growth, this issue also provides essential guidance with articles like:

How to Create a Stand-Out Resume

Making a Career Change? Here's How to Get Started

Informational Interviews: What Are They & Why They're Important

Want Your Job Application to Stand Out? Write a Cover Letter

The Executive Minute section offers exclusive interviews with top CEOs and executives, including:

Diana Rey-Marrero : Authenticity, Courage & Diversity at Cummins Business Services

: Authenticity, Courage & Diversity at Cummins Business Services Cristiane Martini : A Journey in Leadership & Sustainability at Colgate

: A Journey in Leadership & Sustainability at Colgate Dr. Magdia De Jesus: The Path to Leadership at Pfizer

CDW's Strategic & Inclusive Approach: Unwavering Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion

Justin Carter : From Research Chemist to Gaming Industry Leader

For entrepreneurs, this issue features insightful articles such as The Future of Supplier Diversity and Funding Ideas for Your Small Business, while recruiters can find valuable advice in Prioritizing Trust in Work Culture.

Our Partners section celebrates milestones and achievements, including:

Congratulations on 50 Years of SHPE!

GLAAACC's Business Bootcamp: Helping Small Businesses Grow

NMSDC's Minority Business Economic Forum: Setting the Stage for the Next Phase of MBE Development

Empowering Change: USPAACC's CelebrASIAN 2024 Opens More Doors to Business Opportunities

NAWBO Champions Women Business Owners: And Prepares for its 50th Anniversary

DiversityComm Magazine remains dedicated to uplifting diverse voices and promoting equality across all industries. We invite you to explore this special issue as we honor Hispanic Heritage Month and continue our mission to empower and inspire our readers.

For more information and to subscribe, visit DiversityComm Magazine's website.

About DiversityComm Magazine

Based in Irvine, California, DiversityComm Magazine is a leading publication that focuses on promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, business and education. With a strong commitment to showcasing diverse voices and providing valuable resources, DiversityComm Magazine is a trusted source of inspiration and information for professionals and businesses alike.

