DiversityComm Magazine Highlights Employment, Business & Educational Opportunities in its June Issue

The highlight of this month's issue is the cover story featuring the multi-talented Queen Latifah, titled "Queen Latifah: Shining & Empowering." Readers will delve into the inspiring journey of Latifah and her remarkable contributions to various spheres. Post this

Additionally, the June issue presents comprehensive features such as:

Top Financial Companies in DEI: Recognizing organizations excelling in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within the financial sector.

Top LGBTQ+-Friendly Companies: Showcasing companies that prioritize creating inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Executive Minute: Meet Heather Aaron, a prominent leader in LGBTQ+ health care.

Career Insights: Offering guidance on careers in finance, the impact of LGBTQ+ heroes in the workplace, optimizing resumes for Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and strategies for recruitment and LGBTQ+ leadership.

Supplier Diversity: Exploring the importance of diversifying finance with industry leader Kimi Ellen from the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA).

from the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA). Small Business Funding: Providing invaluable funding ideas and resources for small business owners.

MBA Benefits: Presenting compelling reasons to pursue an MBA for career advancement.

Health & Wellness: Offering tips for finding inclusive health care providers to promote overall well-being.

Moreover, readers will have direct access to the magazine's HOT JOBS page, featuring numerous employment opportunities with leading corporations actively seeking diverse talent.

"DiversityComm Magazine is dedicated to amplifying the voices and achievements of diverse communities," said Publisher Mona Lisa Faris. "With our June issue, we aim to celebrate the richness of diversity while providing valuable insights and resources for individuals and businesses alike."

The June issue of DiversityComm Magazine promises to be a compelling read, inspiring readers to embrace diversity and inclusivity in all aspects of life.

For more information and to subscribe, visit DiversityComm Magazine's website.

About DiversityComm Magazine: As America's premier diversity-focused publication, DiversityComm Magazine showcases the rich tapestry of cultures, identities and perspectives that make up our nation. With a commitment to inclusivity and representation, DiversityComm Magazine serves as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for readers from all walks of life.

