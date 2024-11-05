DiversityComm Magazine Releases November 2024 Issue: A Celebration of Leadership, Inclusivity & Innovation Featuring Jason Momoa

DiversityComm Magazine's November 2024 issue features actor and environmental advocate Jason Momoa in the cover story, "Oceans of Opportunity," where he discusses his journey and future projects. The issue also highlights top government agencies, inclusive companies in Aerospace & Defense, and offers valuable career tips, supplier diversity insights, and features on diverse communities, including Native American Heritage Month and groundbreaking achievements across industries.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiversityComm Magazine, proudly recognized by Google as one of America's Top Diversity Magazines, is thrilled to announce the release of its highly anticipated November 2024 issue, featuring none other than Jason Momoa in an inspiring cover story titled, Jason Momoa—Oceans of Opportunity. In this feature, the iconic actor and environmental advocate opens up about his journey, passions and the new wave of opportunities he's creating for the future.

Discover the Best of the Best

This issue shines a spotlight on the nation's Top Government Agencies and the Top Inclusive Companies in Aerospace & Defense, celebrating industry leaders pushing the boundaries of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Recruitment & Career Tips for Success

Hiring great talent can be tough, but with our 8 Strategies for Hiring Great Employees and expert tips on the Interview Questions to Avoid & What to Replace Them With, this issue provides must-have advice for businesses and job seekers alike.

In Executive Minute, we sit down with New York City's Chief Equity Officer, Sideya Sherman, for an exclusive conversation on the city's push for racial equity, offering a behind-the-scenes look at leadership in the fight for fairness.

Supplier Diversity: Empowering Small Businesses Globally

Small business owners can't miss our feature on The Hiring Guide for Small Business Owners and the growing global trends in inclusive procurement. Dive into how the world is embracing supplier diversity like never before.

What's Trending Across Communities

From honoring Native American Heritage Month to spotlighting Black, Hispanic, Women, LGBTQ+, AAPI and Veteran communities, this issue delivers a rich collection of stories celebrating diverse voices and groundbreaking achievements:

Will.i.am merges tech and music in a new AI business venture.

PJ Sin Suela uses his platform to combat Puerto Rico's health crisis.

health crisis. Jonny Kim sets out to make history as the first Korean American astronaut.

sets out to make history as the first Korean American astronaut. Rosen Creative House is fostering opportunities for LGBTQ+ businesses.

Veterans, discover 11 strategies that can help you transition to a civilian job.

STEM Spotlight

Meet Heman Bekele, the 15-year-old genius scientist on the verge of a groundbreaking cure for skin cancer. His story will leave you inspired!

Entertainment, Sports & Lifestyle

In a special feature, Selena Gomez breaks new ground, joining the billionaire club with her trailblazing success at Rare Beauty.

Health & Wellness

This issue also celebrates Indigenous culinary culture with a spotlight on a trailblazing chef reclaiming his roots while making strides to save lives through food.

Government & Education

Ready to work in federal service? Our comprehensive guide to landing a federal job and the list of the Top 10 Most Affordable Online Bachelor's Degrees will set you up for success.

This jam-packed issue promises to captivate, inspire and inform readers from all walks of life. Get your copy today and immerse yourself in stories of growth, diversity and opportunity!

About DiversityComm Magazine

DiversityComm Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to highlighting the achievements, challenges and contributions of diverse communities in business, government and beyond. With a monthly reach of over 200,000 readers, the magazine covers topics ranging from career advice to supplier diversity, providing essential resources for professionals, entrepreneurs and advocates of inclusivity.

