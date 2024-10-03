DiversityComm Magazine Releases Power-Packed October 2024 Issue Featuring Magic Johnson

DiversityComm Magazine's October 2024 issue features NBA legend Magic Johnson, exploring his career and business empire. This edition offers invaluable career tips, job opportunities, and exclusive insights from industry leaders driving diversity and inclusion.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiversityComm Magazine, recognized by Google as one of America's Top Diversity Magazines, is proud to announce the release of its latest issue. This October, the publication shines a spotlight on iconic business mogul and NBA legend Magic Johnson, with the cover story titled, "A Legend On & Off the Court." The article delves into Johnson's trailblazing career, his billion-dollar business empire and his lasting impact on the world of sports and beyond.

DiversityComm continues its mission of uplifting diverse communities through comprehensive stories and insights. This issue features a variety of timely and important articles designed to inform, inspire and empower readers from all backgrounds, in addition to offering employment, business and education opportunities.

Highlights from the October 2024 issue include:

Hottest Jobs Now!

10 Essential Tips for New College Graduates Starting Their Careers

Resume Tips for Seasoned Workers

A Closer Look at Insurance Industry Jobs

2024 Top Diverse Cities

Top Inclusive Companies in Insurance

How to Land a Government Job: The Federal Hiring Process

A First-of-its-Kind Children's Show Bringing Autistic Voices to Screens Across the Country

NMSDC's Business Diversity Leadership Summit: Valuable Training for Supplier & Business Professionals

Top Scholarships for the Disability Community

How Best to Get Your Small Business Insured

The Future of Supplier Diversity: Adapting to Political and Legal Shifts

Additionally, the Executive Minute series features in-depth interviews with industry leaders who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations. Readers will find exclusive insights from:

Chandra Vasser's Vision for DEI at Nissan Americas

Fifth Third Bank's Commitment to Inclusion: A Conversation with Elizabeth Osborne & Mitch Morgan

& Executive Spotlight on MassMutual's Kelly Piacenti

An Inside Look with the IRS' Cynthia "Cin-dee" D. Dunn

Whether you're a recent graduate navigating the job market, a seasoned professional seeking career tips or a business leader looking to embrace diversity and inclusion, this issue has something for everyone.

About DiversityComm Magazine

DiversityComm Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to highlighting the achievements, challenges and contributions of diverse communities in business, government and beyond. With a monthly reach of over 200,000 readers, the magazine covers topics ranging from career advice to supplier diversity, providing essential resources for professionals, entrepreneurs and advocates of inclusivity. DiversityComm Magazine's sister publication is U.S. Veterans Magazine.

