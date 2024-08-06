DiversityComm Magazine Unveils August Issue: Celebrating the Annual Wonder Woman Edition

DiversityComm Magazine's August issue, featuring America Ferrera on the cover, celebrates influential women making a difference across various fields. The "Wonder Woman" edition highlights Ferrera's impactful journey and the power of using one's voice for change. This issue includes diverse content such as top inclusive banking and finance companies, professional development strategies, and features on remarkable women breaking barriers in their industries. Publisher Mona Lisa Faris underscores the magazine's commitment to showcasing women who inspire, lead, and create meaningful change, offering valuable insights and motivation for readers.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiversityComm Magazine is thrilled to announce the release of its much-anticipated August "Wonder Woman" issue, proudly celebrating women making a difference. This special edition shines a spotlight on extraordinary women making a significant impact across various fields.

Cover Story: America Ferrera—Words That Matter

In this issue, we feature the inspiring America Ferrera as our cover story. Her article, "Words That Matter," highlights how she continues to make waves with her powerful words and actions. Her journey and impact remind us of the importance of using our voices to create change.

Hot Jobs Page: Recruiting Now!

Our August issue includes a HOT JOBS page, showcasing numerous companies eager to recruit talented individuals. This section is a must-read for job seekers looking for new opportunities.

Top Inclusive Banking & Finance Companies

We also feature top banking and finance companies leading the way in leadership and inclusivity, setting new standards for the industry.

Celebrating All Wonder Women!

We are honored to present the 2024 Wonder Women of the Year, featuring a dynamic lineup of influential women who are breaking barriers and setting new benchmarks in their respective fields:

Accenture's Nellie Borrero highlights her DEI story and strategies in her new book.

highlights her DEI story and strategies in her new book. Monique "Mary" du Rock is rockin' fashion in the business world.

Nicole Mitchell spotlights inclusion and healthcare heroes at Cedars-Sinai.

spotlights inclusion and healthcare heroes at Cedars-Sinai. Nicole Thompson leads inclusion, diversity, equity & engagement at Becton Dickinson.

leads inclusion, diversity, equity & engagement at Becton Dickinson. Pia Flanagan empowers financial futures at MassMutual.

empowers financial futures at MassMutual. Donna Ruff champions diversity and empowers communities at WRMSDC.

champions diversity and empowers communities at WRMSDC. Wanda Gispert of MGM Resorts is a Wonder Women powerhouse.

Features and Stories:

Champions of Tequila: Black athletic icons shake up the industry.

Legends Enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Mary J. Blige , Kool & The Gang and more.

, Kool & The Gang and more. Women Making History in 2024: Taylor Swift , Venus Williams and others.

, and others. From Battlefield to Business: Leukemia survivor becomes a Molly Maid franchise owner.

franchise owner. Purpose-Driven Success: Building transformative tech companies.

Professional Development and Strategies:

Using Self-Reflection as a Secret Weapon for Success: Utilizing personal insight.

The Importance of Mentorship: Exploring its impact in today's workplace.

Crafting Your Professional Persona: Key strategies for social media.

Empowering Women Leaders: By being vulnerable and accessible.

Master Hiring: 8 strategies for recruiting top talent.

Government and Education:

Empowering Families: Essential government resources.

Mastering Financial Aid Offers: A guide to informed decision-making.

Health & Wellness:

Do Your Health a Favor: Sit less, move more.

This issue is a celebration of women who inspire, lead and create meaningful change. We invite our readers to delve into the stories of these remarkable women and find motivation and guidance for their own journeys.

For more information and to subscribe, visit DiversityComm Magazine's website.

About DiversityComm Magazine: As America's premier inclusion-focused publication, DiversityComm Magazine showcases the rich tapestry of cultures, identities and perspectives that make up our nation. With a commitment to inclusivity and representation, DiversityComm Magazine serves as a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for readers from all walks of life.

