DiversityComm Magazine Unveils Multi-Cultural Women's Issue Featuring Zendaya: "The Queen of Breaking Barriers"

DiversityComm Magazine proudly announces the release of its highly anticipated Multi-Cultural Women's Issue, featuring the brilliant and beautiful Zendaya. Available in both digital and print formats on March 1, 2024. Post this

This special issue aligns with International Women's Day and highlights Women of Firsts, showcasing stories of remarkable women who have shattered glass ceilings and made history in their respective fields.

In addition to inspiring stories, the Multi-Cultural Women's Issue is a valuable resource for both job seekers and entrepreneurs. The magazine features employment and supplier diversity advertisements from companies actively seeking women employees and women business owners. The much-anticipated Best of the Best series lists the Top 2024 Employers for Women and the Top Supplier Diversity Programs.

Highlights include:

Steph & Ayesha Curry's philanthropic support for Oakland schools.

Irma Carrillo Ramirez making history as the first Latina Fifth Circuit Judge.

Chloe Kim reigning as a supreme snowboarder.

Shanlyn A.S. Park, the first Native American District Court Judge.

Sgt. Maciel Hay, the first active-duty female Army sniper.

, the first active-duty female Army sniper. Profiles of women Nobel Prize winners.

The Multi-Cultural Women's Issue also features an exclusive Executive Minute with Nedra Dickson, the Chairwoman of the WBENC Board of Directors. This issue will have a special bonus distribution at the WBENC Conference in Denver, Colorado, from March 19-22, 2024.

Readers will find a wealth of knowledge in articles such as "How to Prepare Your Financial Future at Every Phase of Your Career," "Things NOT to Include on Your Resume" and "4 Principles for Diversifying Your Recruitment Strategy."

For those interested in business and leadership, the issue covers "Trailblazing Paths in Business: Lessons from a Female Leader in Franchising" and highlights the incredible Women of Formula One for our fast-driving readers.

"There's something for everyone in this issue," says Mona Lisa Faris, publisher of DiversityComm Magazine. "We aim to inspire, empower and celebrate the diverse achievements of women from various walks of life."

Don't miss out on the opportunity to get your digital or print copy of DiversityComm Magazine's "Multi-Cultural Women's Issue" – a powerful ode to the strength, resilience and success of women worldwide. Visit diversitycomm.net to secure your copy today.

About DiversityComm Magazine

DiversityComm Magazine is a leading publication dedicated to promoting diversity, inclusivity and equal opportunity. Through insightful articles, features and interviews, the magazine highlights the achievements and contributions of diverse communities, fostering a platform for meaningful dialogue and understanding. For more information, visit diversitycomm.net.

