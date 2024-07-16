Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino Welcomes New General Manager Byron Bell

Bell Brings More Than a Decade of Hospitality Experience to the Renowned Resort
ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino is thrilled to announce the appointment of Byron Bell as its new General Manager. With a rich background in hospitality and managing adventure parks, Bell brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for the Caribbean to his new role.
Byron Bell's journey in hospitality management began in St. Thomas at the beloved Bolongo Bay Beach Resort. With a knack for knowing how to craft fun experiences for travelers, he quickly transitioned into the adventure park industry, taking on significant roles both in the States and the Caribbean. He even spearheaded the opening of one of the largest adventure amusement parks in the world. In 2022, he returned to the popular Bolongo Bay as the Assistant General Manager, where he honed his skills in managing all-inclusive resorts.
"My previous roles have shown me that the all-inclusive format is perfect for taking care of all our guests' needs while allowing them the flexibility to explore the island. With a freshly renovated property, a wonderful frontline team garnering accolades from guests, and St. Croix's natural beauty, I'm very excited to take the helm at Divi Carina Bay," said Bell.
"Divi's commitment to delivering the highest quality experiences to guests is renowned throughout the Caribbean. Additionally, the company's focus on green initiatives and celebrating diversity is commendable. This is crucial as we develop future leaders in the Virgin Islands hospitality industry," Bell emphasized.
Bell is no stranger to St. Croix, having visited the island numerous times over the past 12 years. "On St. Croix, I've always been welcomed so warmly and treated with such incredible hospitality that I can't wait to call the island home myself. The island's pristine beaches, dense jungle rainforest, and deeply rooted culture captivated me from the start," Bell shared. As an avid outdoor enthusiast, he looks forward to the hiking, mountain biking, sailing, and surfing that St. Croix offers.
In his new role, Bell is enthusiastic about creating a unique getaway for guests. "As the incoming GM, I'm excited to share my passion for authentic Caribbean experiences with our team for our guests. Translating the culture, history, and beauty of St. Croix into a genuine Crucian experience is the top priority. We want our guests to feel at home and treat them as if they are a part of the family," he says excitedly. "I hope to create a cohesive experience for our team and, in turn, for our guests. With this team-first approach, we will be able to deliver memorable experiences that will make Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay prime Caribbean destinations." Bell also plans to roll out weddings, events, and group sales to showcase St. Croix's unique charm for guests' milestone celebrations and business needs.
Byron Bell will be moving to St. Croix with his partner of 12 years, a video game content creator excited to find inspiration in their new home. Together, they look forward to becoming part of the vibrant St. Croix community.
