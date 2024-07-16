Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino Welcomes New General Manager Byron Bell

"I'm excited to share my passion for authentic Caribbean experiences with our team for our guests. Translating the culture, history, and beauty of St. Croix into a genuine Crucian experience is the top priority. We want our guests to feel at home and treat them as if they are a part of the family." Post this

"My previous roles have shown me that the all-inclusive format is perfect for taking care of all our guests' needs while allowing them the flexibility to explore the island. With a freshly renovated property, a wonderful frontline team garnering accolades from guests, and St. Croix's natural beauty, I'm very excited to take the helm at Divi Carina Bay," said Bell.

"Divi's commitment to delivering the highest quality experiences to guests is renowned throughout the Caribbean. Additionally, the company's focus on green initiatives and celebrating diversity is commendable. This is crucial as we develop future leaders in the Virgin Islands hospitality industry," Bell emphasized.

Bell is no stranger to St. Croix, having visited the island numerous times over the past 12 years. "On St. Croix, I've always been welcomed so warmly and treated with such incredible hospitality that I can't wait to call the island home myself. The island's pristine beaches, dense jungle rainforest, and deeply rooted culture captivated me from the start," Bell shared. As an avid outdoor enthusiast, he looks forward to the hiking, mountain biking, sailing, and surfing that St. Croix offers.

In his new role, Bell is enthusiastic about creating a unique getaway for guests. "As the incoming GM, I'm excited to share my passion for authentic Caribbean experiences with our team for our guests. Translating the culture, history, and beauty of St. Croix into a genuine Crucian experience is the top priority. We want our guests to feel at home and treat them as if they are a part of the family," he says excitedly. "I hope to create a cohesive experience for our team and, in turn, for our guests. With this team-first approach, we will be able to deliver memorable experiences that will make Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay prime Caribbean destinations." Bell also plans to roll out weddings, events, and group sales to showcase St. Croix's unique charm for guests' milestone celebrations and business needs.

Byron Bell will be moving to St. Croix with his partner of 12 years, a video game content creator excited to find inspiration in their new home. Together, they look forward to becoming part of the vibrant St. Croix community.

About Divi Resorts

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino Facebook

Divi Resorts Facebook

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, 4342684633, [email protected], www.diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts