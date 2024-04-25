Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino Welcomes New Dive Operations Manager at the Award-Winning Divi Dive Bonaire

With a wealth of experience in both medicine and management, coupled with a passion for diving, Greg is poised to lead the dive operation to new heights
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Dive Bonaire, the esteemed dive operation of the renowned Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, has been widely celebrated and lauded with numerous awards since its inception. Following its recent accolade as one of the Best Overall Dive Centers in the world by Scuba Diving's 2024 Readers Choice Awards, Divi Dive is thrilled to announce the appointment of Greg Greenbaum as its new Dive Operations Manager.
Originally hailing from California, USA, Greg brings a diverse background to his role at Divi Dive Bonaire. With a Doctor of Medicine and a degree in exercise physiology, he has spent over three decades in the medical field, excelling as an emergency doctor, managing large teams of medical staff, patients, and incoming units. His expertise in emergency medicine has instilled in him a keen sense of responsibility and a commitment to excellence.
Transitioning from medicine to motorsports, Greg served as the National ST&TT Director at the National Auto Sport Association. In this capacity, he managed franchise regional directors, honing his skills in leadership and strategic planning.
However, it was Greg's love for diving that led him to Bonaire. Having explored dive sites around the world since his first dive in 1983, Greg and his wife were captivated by Bonaire's unparalleled beauty, pristine year-round weather, and the warmth of its people. "We chose Bonaire because we love the diving and the island itself," Greg shares. "Every time we visited, we asked ourselves, 'Why are we leaving?' Eventually, we decided to stay."
Now, Greg holds numerous specialty certifications from Scuba Diving International (SDI) and the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), including a Master Scuba Diver Trainer certification with 12 specialty certifications. Greg steps into the role previously held by Rick Aguilar, known for his outstanding contributions as Dive Operations Manager. Rick is now embarking on an exciting new chapter, aligning his career with familial commitments. Luckily, Greg has already been working with Rick and Divi Dive Bonaire since January 2024, serving as a trusted on-call instructor.
When asked about his goals for Divi Dive Bonaire, Greg emphasizes a commitment to excellence. "My general goal is to continue with the fantastic team at Divi Flamingo to make this the best dive operation on the island," he states. "When I say 'the best,' I mean that we aim to have the best customer service, the safest program, and exceed the expectations of all our customers while upholding values of sustainability and conservation. We're going to continue working with STINAPA and the reef renewal program here in Bonaire to protect our natural resources," he affirms. "This is important — we want our kids and our kids' kids to be able to experience the natural beauty of our reefs and our oceans."
Greg's diverse background and business expertise will help him focus on sales, marketing, and revenue as he works alongside Assistant Dive Manager Mike Jackson, making for a partnership that will help Divi Dive grow in all aspects. With Greg Greenbaum at the helm, Divi Dive Bonaire is poised for continued success and innovation in the world of diving.
