Divi Resorts Celebrates Leap Day With Bonus Savings for One Day Only!

"We love to offer our customers special savings, and what better way to celebrate Leap Year than with an additional 10% off our already incredible prices for a total of up to 40% off picture-perfect fall vacations," exclaimed Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "Whether you travel solo, with your BFF, as a romantic couple, or as a family, the sun, sea, and sand are beckoning you to the Caribbean — but hurry, because this sale only happens once every four years and lasts only 24 hours!"

Families can take advantage of Divi's Kids 12 and Under Stay and Eat Free program on all-inclusive vacations. Rewards for booking direct include flexible payment options*, extra savings on bundled room and airfare, travel insurance, cash rewards with The Guestbook, and a generous cancellation policy allowing travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties.

To book, visit https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm on February 29th, 2024, and use promo code LEAPY24. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

About Divi Resorts:

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has been a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, offering premium resorts with picturesque beachfront locations across five stunning islands. Committed to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts provides exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

*Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

