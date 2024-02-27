Divi Resorts Celebrates Leap Day With Bonus Savings for One Day Only!

Divi's flash sale saves travelers up to 40% on getaways to Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, or St. Maarten!
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of the extra day in February, Divi Resorts is leaping above and beyond with a one-day, 24-hour Leap Year flash sale, offering an additional 10% off their current winter sale! All Divi Resorts' five islands are on sale: Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, and guests can choose to book room-only or all-inclusive. Book 1 - 5 nights for up to 35% off and 6+ nights for up to 40% off. While reservations must be booked on February 29 (up to 11:59 PM E.T.), travel is valid between September 1 and November 15, 2024.
Commit yourself and your family to planning and making time to relax, decompress, have fun, enjoy new adventures, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Divi Resorts offers many activities and amenities from sunrise to sunset to make your stay unforgettable. Dive into crystal-clear waters and explore the marine life, savor delectable dining options and postcard-worthy beach views, indulge in a spa treatment, or unwind by the poolside with a refreshing cocktail.
"We love to offer our customers special savings, and what better way to celebrate Leap Year than with an additional 10% off our already incredible prices for a total of up to 40% off picture-perfect fall vacations," exclaimed Marco Galaverna, Divi Resorts President & COO. "Whether you travel solo, with your BFF, as a romantic couple, or as a family, the sun, sea, and sand are beckoning you to the Caribbean — but hurry, because this sale only happens once every four years and lasts only 24 hours!"
Families can take advantage of Divi's Kids 12 and Under Stay and Eat Free program on all-inclusive vacations. Rewards for booking direct include flexible payment options*, extra savings on bundled room and airfare, travel insurance, cash rewards with The Guestbook, and a generous cancellation policy allowing travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties.
To book, visit https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm on February 29th, 2024, and use promo code LEAPY24. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
About Divi Resorts:
For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has been a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, offering premium resorts with picturesque beachfront locations across five stunning islands. Committed to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts provides exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm
*Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.
Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm
Media Contact
Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, (919) 419-2039, [email protected], diviresorts.com
SOURCE Divi Resorts
Share this article