Divi Resorts Elevates the Vacation Dining Experience on Aruba

We're thrilled to offer an unparalleled dining experience at Divi Resorts. We have several new options being unveiled in 2024 starting this spring at Divi Aruba Phoenix with the new Wave Shack pizzeria, bar, and grill. We can't wait for everyone to try our new menu and enjoy its poolside location. Post this

Lounging on the beach or by the pool under the Aruba sunshine, you'll be just steps away from the Wave Shack at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, which opened on April 5th. The beachy, open-air eatery has ample comfortable seating at the bar and tables and chairs under the shade. Guests can soak up the ambiance and dine on fresh thin-crust pizzas, hearty paninis, juicy burgers, ice-cold beer, cocktails, and wine. The location and friendly atmosphere at night make it a great place to meet or make new friends and enjoy a stunning sunset. The Wave Shack is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. with a happy hour from 2 – 3 p.m. Check out the Wave Shack menu here.

Additionally, just a few steps down Phoenix's beachfront Purebeach Restaurant & Bar is set to unveil a revamped all-day menu featuring tasty new items like surf and turf, shrimp salad wraps, and Dutch-influenced delights such as Bitterballen, promising an unforgettable dining experience for all palates. The new all-day menu is served from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Over at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, brunch enthusiasts and nightlife lovers are in for a treat. The famous Friday Late Night Brunch at Windows on Aruba is so popular that it has been extended to Saturday nights, promising evenings filled with live entertainment and mouthwatering dishes.

From fluffy omelets to indulgent seafood mac 'n' cheese and a tantalizing drink menu, the dining options are sure to satisfy. Friday Late Night Brunch and Saturday Late Night Brunch are held from 6 – 10 p.m., and the ever-popular Sunday Royal Brunch is of course always a hit, served from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and complemented by stunning 180-degree views of the golf greens. Visit Windows on Aruba website to make reservations and view all menus. The restaurant's a la carte dinner menu is now served Tuesday – Thursday from 6-10 p.m.

Divi Village Golf has also been working on some interior restaurant renovations. Mulligan's Golf Café, Restaurant, & Bar has undergone a stunning transformation, boasting contemporary refurbishments and a Caribbean-chic new ambiance alongside its panoramic views of the serene golf greens. With its fresh look and delectable menu, golfers at the Links at Divi Aruba, locals, and guests can still count on Mulligan's fun, casual atmosphere and enjoy the eatery for breakfast from 6:30 – 11 a.m., lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., happy hour from 5 – 6 p.m., and the bar, which is open from 6:30 a.m. – midnight. Check out the full menu here.

And, don't forget to stop by Seabreeze Restaurant & Sports Bar while at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort for some incredible buffets and specials! Sundays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., diners can enjoy buffets at a great price complemented by live music. Sundays feature a mouthwatering prime rib buffet, while Thursday offers a tantalizing spare rib buffet, and wine is even included with the entry price. Check out all the great options at Seabreeze here.

In addition to these exciting dining offerings, Divi Resorts offers exclusive Spring savings of up to 35% on travel through June 30, 2024, and a special 25% off sale for stays through December 20, 2024 to Aruba and it's other resort islands of Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix and St. Maarten.

Book 1-3 Nights: Get Up to 25% Off

Book 4-6 Nights: Get Up to 30% Off

Book 7+ Nights: Get Up to 35% Off

Book now through May 9, 2024, and travel through June 30, 2024, using promo code SPRING24. No promo code is required for their 25% offer. Blackout dates and holiday rates apply. Travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials to book these deals or call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

When guests book direct, Divi offers a Best Price Guarantee, the ability to book resort and airfare together, free cancellation up to 30 days before arrival, a Kids 12 & Under Stay and Eat Free program (when purchasing all-inclusive), romance packages, dive and golf packages, a cashback program, and three convenient ways to pay: a one-night deposit, full payment, or the company's pay-over-time program for qualified purchasers.

Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites. Plus, with Divi's room-only rates, friends and family can stay together in one room without paying a fee per person.

All-inclusive is offered at Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort and Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba; Divi Flamingo Beach Resort, Bonaire, and Divi Little Bay & Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten (we're excited to unveil a special $30 all-inclusive supplement menu at Mix at Oceans, which was previously excluded from all-inclusive!). At Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino and Oceans at Divi Carina Bay on St. Croix, guests can enjoy an adult-only (18+) and all-inclusive only experience, plus US travelers to this island do not need a passport. All-inclusive is not available at Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort or Divi Southwinds Beach Resort.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash rewards program, a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, and other programs. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Facebook

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, 919-419-2039, [email protected], www.diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts