Divi Resorts' Last-Minute Sale Gives Travelers 25% Off and Up to $300 in Resort Credit

With our last-minute travel sale, we're giving guests the chance to not only save on accommodations but also earn resort credits to elevate the overall vacation experience. Whether it's a romantic getaway or a family adventure, this is your chance to make the most out of a spontaneous trip. Post this

Book by March 18 for travel through May 31, 2024 and earn resort credit:

Travel in March, receive a $100 resort credit

resort credit Travel in April, receive a $200 resort credit

resort credit Travel in May, receive a $300 resort credit

This limited-time offer applies to room-only stays and all-inclusive experiences. A minimum stay of five nights is required to qualify for the promotion. Rates start as low as $199 per room only per night and $236 all-inclusive per person per night, and the resort credit can be redeemed on different amenities and services depending on the resort.

Free cancellation up to 30 days before arrival is also available to those booking directly with Divi, so your last-minute plans can be worry-free. Divi also offers three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation: paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or using the company’s pay-over-time program for qualified purchasers.

This exclusive deal is available at select Divi Resorts destinations until March 18, 2024 for travel through May 31, 2024. Travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials to check availability and use promo code CREDIT24 to get this promotion. Plus, travelers can save even more when they book their flights and accommodations together. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spas. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don’t want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites. Plus, with Divi’s room-only rates, friends and family can stay together in one room without paying a fee per person.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash rewards program, a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, and other programs. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

Sale Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/specials

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, (919) 419-2039, [email protected], diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts