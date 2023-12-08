Divi Resorts Launches its Spectacular "12 Days of Divi" Holiday Sale

"Whether you need long, lazy beach days under the Caribbean sun, a family-friendly environment, a getaway with your BFFs, or an exhilarating adventure above and below the ocean, there is a deal that will take you there in our 12 Days of Divi promotion." Post this

Divi's resorts all feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, tennis courts, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spa services. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or for families who need room to spread out in large suites.

Over the course of this sale, Divi Resorts will unveil special offers on room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive stays, as well as romance and dive packages. Each deal remains valid through December 19th. Divi urges guests to check http://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm for each sale's reveal and promo codes. These deals are only available by booking directly through the company's website or by calling reservations at 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

In addition to these spectacular deals, Divi Resorts offers:

Three convenient ways to pay, including a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay-over-time program* for qualified purchasers

Kids 12 and Under Stay & Eat Free program on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations

Book room and airfare together to earn additional discounts

An awesome cancellation policy that allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties

Guestbook cash rewards program to save up to 5% more

Optional travel insurance

Travel agent rates

About Divi Resorts:

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

*Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

