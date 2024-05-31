Divi Resorts Makes a Splash with the Hottest Travel Deals and Incredible Rates for 2024

At Divi, we believe in providing exceptional value and unforgettable experiences for our guests. We are thrilled to offer these incredible rates for the summer and fall of 2024 so that you can get a jump start on affordable vacation planning or surprise Dad with the ultimate Father's Day treat. Post this

With unbeatable reduced rates and a major discount of up to 40%, this is the travel deal of the summer. Booking directly with Divi also means flexible cancelation, a pay-over-time option, and discounts for bundling airfare with stays. Starting rates are as low as:

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados

Rates start at $159 per night (room only)

Save up to 40% with promo code SPLASH24

Rates start at $159 per night (room only) or $198 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 40% with promo code SPLASH24

Save 10% on 2-tank dive packages with code DIVE10

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten

Rates start at $195 per night (room only) or $210 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 30% with promo code SPLASH24

Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten

Rates start at $225 per night (room only) or $248 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 30% with promo code SPLASH24

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba

Rates start at $233 per night (room only) or $289 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 35% with promo code SPLASH24

Rates start at $249 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 25% with promo code SPLASH24

Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, St. Croix

Rates start at $256 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 25% with promo code SPLASH24

Rates start at $265 per night (room only) or $289 per person, per night (all-inclusive)

Save up to 35% with promo code SPLASH24

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba

Rates start at $380 per night (room only)

Save up to 40% with promo code SPLASH24

Escape to an oasis surrounded by turquoise vistas and like-minded travelers this year with the Caribbean experts. Check availability at http://www.diviresorts.com/specials. Use promo code SPLASH24 for up to 40% off. A 2-night stay minimum is required for all resorts; a 5-night stay minimum is required for dive package discounts. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

You can save even more on your stay when you bundle your flights by booking directly through Divi Resorts! And, tons of new convenient flights to the Caribbean have been added by major airlines. Discover how easy it is to fly to our resorts:

Divi Resorts is the leading Caribbean hotel group with properties located on some of the most beautiful islands in the region. Divi's tropical locations offer a range of accommodations from all-inclusive packages to room-only stays. They provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including white sand beaches, freshwater pools, an array of land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with award-winning menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the leading Caribbean vacation expert with seven premium resorts and the upper tier Oceans product across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers the best: optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

