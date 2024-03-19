Divi Resorts Makes Spring Travel a Breeze With up to 35% off Caribbean Getaways

Take a last-minute spring break trip at a discount, gather the crew for a group getaway, or join our exciting week-long celebration in June on St. Maarten! Whether you're a family needing spacious suites or you're simply on the hunt for budget-friendly all-inclusive deals, we have it all. Post this

For this promotion, guests get to save more the longer they vacation, and with endless stretches of white-sand beach, underwater wonders, luxurious pools, and top-notch dining options, you'll never want to leave! Plus, unforgettable island events like Aruba's Soul Beach Music Festival, St. Maarten's Carnival, and more are coming up this spring. Here's how the sale works:

Book 1 – 3 nights, save up to 25%

Book 4 – 6 nights, save up to 30%

Book 7+ nights, save up to 35%

Travelers can book from now through May 2, 2024, for travel through June 30, 2024. This is just in time for Divi Little Bay Beach Resort's highly anticipated 30th birthday celebration of Gizmo, also known as the Divi Diva.

With a personality as vibrant as her tropical-colored feathers, Gizmo is a red-and-green macaw who is regarded as a true icon on St. Maarten. Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts, reminisces fondly about his journey with Gizmo: "She came into my life as a tiny hatchling, barely feathered, and needing delicate care. I hand-fed her with a syringe, and now she's living the resort life and sunbathing by the pool!"

Meet Gizmo in person and celebrate her 30th trip around the sun with up to 35% off your trip to St. Maarten this June 1 – 8. A week full of fun activities and Gizmo-themed events and foods awaits you at Divi Little Bay Beach Resort and Oceans at Divi Little Bay, including lively parties and family-friendly activities. Plus, new direct flights to St. Maarten are available through Frontier Airlines just in time for this celebration.

To check availability at Divi's resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, or St. Maarten, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code SPRING24. Booking direct means a best price guarantee and free cancellation. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers room-only and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay over time program for qualified purchasers. Plus, Divi's new cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days prior to arrival with no fees or penalties.

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

