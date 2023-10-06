Divi Resorts Offers Incredible Escape-to-Paradise Discounts of up to 30% this Fall and Winter

"As the year winds down, we all deserve a chance to do the same! Warming up on a sun-drenched Caribbean beach is the best way to wrap up the year. Whether it's a quick family getaway, a romantic escape, or a solo retreat, we want everyone to be able to kick back before the winter kicks in." Tweet this

"As the year winds down, we all deserve a chance to do the same! Warming up on a sun-drenched Caribbean beach is the best way to wrap up the year and make the summer last a little longer," says Divi Resorts President & COO, Marco Galaverna. "Whether it's a quick family getaway, a much-needed romantic escape, or a solo retreat, we want everyone to be able to kick back before the winter kicks in. Plus, everyone can save more by booking resort and air together when making a reservation directly on our website."

Plus, vacationers who want to escape the winter blues or plan a 2024 vacation in paradise can take advantage of up to 25% off on travel starting December 21, 2023.

Families with children 12 and under can even take advantage of Divi's beloved Kids Stay & Eat Free program on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations, which has been extended through December 20, 2024.

Exclusive rates are as follows:

To book these discounts and take advantage of direct pricing, visit https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code 30OFF for travel through December 20, 2023, and promo code 25OFF for travel from December 21, 2023, through December 20, 2024. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay-over-time program for qualified purchasers. Plus, Divi's new cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days prior to arrival with no fees or penalties.

Divi also recently partnered with The Guestbook, a cash rewards program to help travelers get money back in their pockets. To score these rewards, travelers must click the "Enroll in The Guestbook" box at checkout.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash rewards program, a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

