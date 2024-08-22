Divi Resorts Offers up to 40% OFF Fall & Winter Travel to the Caribbean

Fall and early winter are the best times to visit the Caribbean, thanks to quiet beaches, balmy weather, and fun events. It's the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and experience the Caribbean in all its glory. Plus, pre- and post-holiday flight deals will help you save even more on travel. Post this

1-2 Night Stay for up to 25% Off: Low on PTO? You can rejuvenate with a quick trip and score up to 25% off! Savor a dip in the turquoise waters and return refreshed.

3-4 Night Stay for up to 30% Off: Unwind for a little longer and take advantage of up to 30% off with beachside relaxation, indulgent meals at Divi's award-winning restaurants, and even have time for a spa treatment or off-resort excursion.

5-6 Night Stay for up to 35% Off: Experience both relaxation and adventure with time to explore the islands, while also enjoying Divi's long list of family-friendly amenities. Find the perfect balance between relaxation and adventure—all at up to 35% off!

7+ Night Stay for up to 40% Off: Why leave paradise? Experience everything these islands have to offer and save up to a whopping 40% off while doing it! From culinary delights to thrilling watersports, festivals, and spa treatments, this deal is the best way to savor a lengthy Caribbean escape.

Travel anytime from September 22, 2024, through January 15, 2025; just book using promo code FALL24 by September 18, 2024, to secure this deal.

"We want to offer flexibility to save more the longer our guests stay, so we're thrilled to offer a tiered sale," says Marco Galaverna, President and COO of Divi Resorts. "Fall and early winter are some of the best times to visit the Caribbean, thanks to quiet beaches, balmy weather, and exciting local events. It's the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and experience the Caribbean in all its glory. Plus, pre- and post-holiday flight deals will help you save even more on travel."

"Our spacious suites are also perfect for those wanting to work away from home as they offer plenty of room to spread out, free wi-fi, great food and beverage options, and a relaxing environment for those wanting a better work/life balance for a week or two."

By booking directly with Divi Resorts, you'll get their Best Price Guarantee, and guests can also bundle their resort stay with airfare for even more significant savings, making this sale the perfect opportunity to secure a fall or winter vacation at an unbeatable price. To score these limited-time deals, book by September 18, 2024, with promo code FALL24 at http://www.diviresorts.com/specials. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Don't miss the chance to enjoy the Caribbean's top destinations during the most beautiful time of the year!

About Divi Resorts:

With over 50 years of providing picture-perfect vacations, Divi Resorts is the Caribbean vacation expert with a collection of seven premium resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com

