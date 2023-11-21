Divi Resorts Slashes Rates up to 50% to Celebrate Black Friday, Cyber Monday, & Travel Tuesday

Discount on room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten!
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divi Resorts' biggest sale of the season is launching just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday! It runs from November 22 – 28 with staggering discounts of up to 50% off on 2024 Caribbean vacations at Divi's hottest resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. For one week only, rates are as low as $151 per night (room only), $177 per night (bed and breakfast), and $202 per person, per night (all-inclusive) for travel from January 2 through December 20, 2024.
"It's back! Our biggest sale of the season is finally here, and we're offering huge savings ahead of the holiday season so you can give your loved ones the gift that keeps on giving—a dreamy Caribbean vacation they'll remember forever and a lifetime of special memories," said Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Whether you're a solo traveler, a couple, or a family, our resorts offer rooms and suites with plenty of space to spread out, beautiful white sand beaches, sparkling pools, delicious restaurants and bars, fun activities, and so much more!" We've also extended our Kids Stay & Eat Free program for children 12 and under (on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive stays) through December 20, 2024, so families can enjoy this sale and a budget-friendly vacation."
The sale requires a 5-night minimum stay, and rates start as low as:
- Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba – $386 (Room Only) and $426 (Bed and Breakfast)
- Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba – $205 (Room Only), $245 (Bed and Breakfast), and $224 (All-Inclusive)
- Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – $205 (Room Only), $245 (Bed and Breakfast), and $224 (All-Inclusive)
- Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – $151 (Room Only) and $177 (Bed and Breakfast)
- Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire- $189 (Room Only), $229 (Bed and Breakfast), and $248 (All-Inclusive)
- Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort, St. Croix –$206 (All-Inclusive, Adult Only 18+))
- Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, St. Croix – $219 (All-Inclusive, Adult Only 18+)
- Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – $187 (Room Only), $214 (Bed and Breakfast), and $202 (All-Inclusive)
- Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – $207 (Room Only), $228 (Bed and Breakfast), and $224 (All-Inclusive)
To check availability and book, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code 50OFF. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).
Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with a pay-over-time program for qualified purchasers. Divi's cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties. Divi also offers travel agent rates.
Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a best-price guarantee on reservations made through http://www.diviresorts.com, and optional trip insurance is available. Divi also recently partnered with The Guestbook, a cash rewards program where travelers can choose between 5% cash back to help travelers get money back in their pockets, 5% cash for a cause, or 15% toward a future stay.
About Divi Resorts:
For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.
