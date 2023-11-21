Divi Resorts Slashes Rates up to 50% to Celebrate Black Friday, Cyber Monday, & Travel Tuesday

"It's back! Our biggest sale of the season is finally here, and we're offering huge savings ahead of the holiday season so you can give your loved ones the gift that keeps on giving—a dreamy Caribbean vacation they'll remember forever and a lifetime of special memories" Post this

The sale requires a 5-night minimum stay, and rates start as low as:

To check availability and book, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials and use promo code 50OFF. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed and breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation. The options include paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with a pay-over-time program for qualified purchasers. Divi's cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties. Divi also offers travel agent rates.

Divi Resorts backs its bookings with a best-price guarantee on reservations made through http://www.diviresorts.com, and optional trip insurance is available. Divi also recently partnered with The Guestbook, a cash rewards program where travelers can choose between 5% cash back to help travelers get money back in their pockets, 5% cash for a cause, or 15% toward a future stay.

About Divi Resorts:

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, (919) 419-2039, [email protected], diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts