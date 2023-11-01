Divi Resorts Unveils Irresistible Offers for 2023 & 2024 Caribbean Escapes

"Autumn and winter in the Caribbean are truly magical seasons, and this sale is a golden opportunity to escape to paradise for less. Plus, giving the gift of travel to loved ones this holiday season is an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime." Post this

Divi Resorts President & COO Marco Galaverna underlines the allure of a sun-drenched Caribbean beach, stating, "Autumn and winter in the Caribbean are truly magical seasons, and this sale is a golden opportunity to escape to paradise for less. Plus, giving the gift of travel to loved ones this holiday season is an opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime."

Galavera also points out that "These savings are extra enticing for families in search of a memorable getaway with spacious suites to spread out in, and Divi Resorts has extended its Kids 12 & Under Stay & Eat Free program on bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations."

The starting rates for this sale are:

To take advantage of these exciting discounts, visit https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and use promo code 30OFF for travel through December 20, 2023, or promo code 25OFF for travel from December 21, 2023, through December 20, 2024. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts offers three convenient ways for travelers to pay, plus a best-price guarantee. Payment options include a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay-over-time program for qualified purchasers. Divi's cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days before arrival without fees or penalties. Divi Resorts offers a cash rewards program, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs.

About Divi Resorts:

For over 50 years, Divi Resorts has stood as a beacon of excellence in the Caribbean's vacation landscape, boasting a portfolio of premium resorts spanning the islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Renowned for their picturesque beachfront locations, these resorts offer travelers an idyllic setting to unwind and create timeless memories. With an unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction, Divi Resorts offers exceptional service and accommodations, ensuring every guest feels at home in the Caribbean. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos: http://www.diviresorts.com/divi-image-portal.htm

Media Contact

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, (919) 419-2039, [email protected], diviresorts.com

SOURCE Divi Resorts