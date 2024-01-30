Divi Resorts Welcomes Three New Management Employees to Bonaire, St. Croix, & St. Maarten

"We are thrilled to welcome aboard three new employees. These management professionals bring expertise, passion, and commitment to their respective roles. We look forward to the positive impact they will undoubtedly make on our resort operations, guest experience, and the communities we serve." Post this

Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort & Casino is delighted to announce the appointment of Raul Urbina as its new General Manager. Having grown up near Honduras and the Bay Island regions, Mr. Urbina has a profound cultural connection to the Caribbean. Merging cultural insight with over 15 years of success in the hotel operations, he possesses a unique perspective on travelers' needs and desires when planning tropical resort vacations.

Mr. Urbina expresses his excitement about joining Divi Resorts at their picturesque St. Croix, USVI location: "My mission is to redefine the standard of excellence in the Caribbean hospitality experience. I am dedicated to curating an atmosphere where every guest feels not just welcomed but truly embraced by the vibrant spirit of St. Croix. From personalized service to innovative amenities, I aim to craft a stay that makes Divi Carina Bay and Oceans at Carina Bay the ultimate destinations for relaxation and unforgettable vacations."

Passionate about spearheading complex Food and Beverage operations, Mr. Urbina's background includes working with high-volume luxury beach resorts in Florida and California. Notable establishments in his portfolio include The W South Beach in Miami, The Waldorf Astoria Naples, The Don Cesar in St. Pete Beach, and Lake Tahoe Vacation Resort.

Boasting over two decades of hands-on experience in the food and beverage industry, Jose Lanzar is a true powerhouse in the field, and is poised to enhance the resort experience as the new director of Divi Little Bay Beach Resort's award-winning food and beverage department. His impressive journey began as a resort bartender, where his passion for delivering exceptional hospitality and culinary experiences took root.

Mr. Lanzar climbed up the professional ladder, showcasing his expertise in managerial roles for renowned establishments including Royal Caribbean Cruises, South Beach Group Hotels, and The Standard Hotels. From upscale cruise dining to boutique hotel gastronomy, Mr. Lanzar knows what it takes to make a food and beverage department flourish. Guests can expect exciting events, innovative specials, and an all-around upgrade to the dining experience at Divi Little Bay as Mr. Lanzar takes charge.

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort on Bonaire is also getting an exciting new addition to their team. Since 2013, Joan Samson has worked as Divi Little Bay Beach Resort's sales manager, and now she's hopping islands to serve as Divi Flamingo's first on-site sales manager.

At Divi Little Bay, Ms. Samson focused on the growth of resort sales, special banquets, and corporate groups. At Divi Flamingo, she aims to grow those sectors but will also focus on dive groups. As an on-site manager, she is excited to be able to provide guests with a broader level of personalized service, including a seamless booking experience and more informed vacation planning.

With Ms. Samson on-site, guests will enjoy prompt responses, personalized attention, and a dedicated point of contact to meet their group's needs. Joan has received a warm welcome from the Divi Flamingo team and spoke glowingly of the incredibly friendly locals she'd already interacted with on Bonaire. Having settled on the island this week, she's excited to learn all there is to know about Flamingo to help propel the resort's growth and improve guests' experiences.

Divi Resorts destinations on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten feature a wide range of on-site amenities, including sparkling freshwater pools, relaxing hot tubs, exhilarating land and water sports, diving and snorkeling, top-notch restaurants and bars, and indulgent spas. Divi is ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites. Plus, with Divi's Kids 12 & Under Stay and Eat Free program, families can save even more.

Divi Resorts offers room-only, bed & breakfast, and all-inclusive vacations with three convenient ways for travelers to pay for their vacation: paying a one-night deposit, paying in full, or booking now and paying later with the company's pay over time program for qualified purchasers. Plus, Divi's cancellation policy allows travelers to cancel up to 30 days prior to arrival with no fees or penalties.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers a cash-back rewards program, a best-price guarantee, optional travel insurance, and [travel agent rates, with The Guestbook cash rewards program and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Jolee Sullivan, Divi Resorts, (919) 419-2039

