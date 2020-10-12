Divi Resorts October Sale Enjoy warm, sunny days, stunning beaches, and time to recharge. Take a Divi break on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, or St. Maarten and discover our spacious suite accommodations, gorgeous views, and top-notch amenities.

Fall is finally here and Divi Resorts is looking ahead with spooktacular savings of up to 45% off all-inclusive and room only stays for 2020 and 2021 travel. For a limited time from October 12 to 19, travelers can score rates as low as $117 per night (room only) and $152 per person, per night (all-inclusive).

“Winter will be here before we know it, and that means months of snow, ice, and cold. If you need a sunny escape, there’s no better place than the Caribbean! Enjoy warm, sunny days, stunning beaches, and time to recharge. Take a Divi break on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, or St. Maarten and discover our spacious suite accommodations, gorgeous views, and top-notch amenities, all of which have been enhanced with extra cleaning measures and social distancing procedures,” says Marco Galaverna, President and Coo of Divi Resorts. “We know travelers want flexibility in making future travel decisions, so we offer several programs to give you peace of mind, including our worry-free cancellation policy, best price guarantee, pay over time program, and trip insurance. Plus, our Divi Devotion Discount membership offers an instant complimentary room upgrade when you register and make a reservation by October 19. It’s free and takes just a few key strokes to join!”

To redeem this offer, travelers should follow these five easy steps:

STEP 1 – Pick where you’ll play

Choose from Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, and Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort on Aruba, Divi Southwinds Beach Resort on Barbados, Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino on Bonaire, and Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on St. Maarten.

STEP 2 – Decide your length of stay

Book 3-4 nights and save up to 35%

Book 5-6 nights and save up to 40%

Book 7+ nights and save up to 45%

STEP 3 – Pick your day

Check your calendar, select your travel dates, and get ready for the vacation of a lifetime.

STEP 4 – Use promo code SSP20 to pay

After you choose your dates, enter the promo code SSP20 to automatically receive your savings. It’s that simple!

STEP 5 - Check availability and you're away

Check the availability of your selected dates and book your stay!

This sale runs from October 12-19, 2020 for travel from October 12 to December 23, 2020 and April 5 to December 20, 2021.

Divi Resorts also offers extended “workcation” stays, so guests can take advantage of long-term rates, which include complimentary elite Wi-Fi and spacious suite accommodations with full kitchens to prepare breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Long-term guests also have full use of on-site amenities like 24-hour fitness centers, spas, on-site restaurants and bars with takeout and delivery service, freshwater pools, miles of beautiful beaches, tennis, access to golf at The Links at Divi Aruba, and more. Long-term stay pricing is available upon request for those wishing to work from the islands.

Divi Resorts is also offering a chance to win a 7-day, 6-night Caribbean family adventure to Divi Little Bay Beach Resort on the beautiful island of St. Maarten. The prize includes a luxurious a one-bedroom suite, four tickets to Rainforest Adventures Zipline experience and three days of non-motorized watersports from Aqua Mania Adventures. The contest starts Monday, October 12 and runs through Monday, November 23 at 4 p.m. ET. To enter, visit gleam.io/xfl5O/caribbean-family-adventure-to-sint-maarten.

Each resort has implemented Divi’s CLEAN CHECK program with health and cleanliness procedures to safeguard and protect guests and staff and address changing consumer expectations.

In addition to Divi’s stringent CLEAN CHECK program, which follows the recommendations of the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the company is also adhering to the Aruba government's new ‘Health & Happiness Code,’ with all resorts meeting the strict Gold Seal standards, as well as local government directives. For more information on Divi’s CLEAN CHECK program, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/clean-check.htm.

For reservations or more details on the sale, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/promo-sale.htm or call 1-800-367-3484 (Toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (International). For more information on Divi’s extended “workcation” pricing, call 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). For group reservations, please call 1-800-801-5550 or email groupsales@diviresorts.com.

About Divi Resorts

The Caribbean vacation experts for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Divi Resorts Photos/Videos/Logos

http://www.diviresorts.com/portal.htm

Terms & Conditions: http://www.diviresorts.com/promo-sale.htm.

Worry-Free, Cancel Anytime Resort Guarantee: All Divi Resorts cancellation and change penalties will be waived for new nightly hotel bookings made anytime in 2020. Cancellations or changes must be made prior to arrival. This does not include airfare cancellations or changes. If the reservation is rescheduled during peak travel dates, the guest will be responsible for the difference in cost. For questions regarding airfare guest should contact their airline directly or reach out to their travel insurance policy holder.

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.