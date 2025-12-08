Divine Med Spa Announces December Charity Partnership with Candlelighters

Divine Med Spa is thrilled to announce a December-long charity partnership with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. The collaboration aims to support local families affected by childhood cancer through donations, promotions, and a grand fundraising event.
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Divine Med Spa is proud to announce a month-long charity partnership with Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada throughout December. The initiative will feature a "10 Days of Christmas" promotion, culminating in an elegant fundraising event, with proceeds supporting local families affected by childhood cancer.
For the entire month of December, Divine Med Spa will accept donations for Candlelighters at their location. In exchange for each donation, patrons will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win major prizes, including a year of complimentary tox treatments, full facial balancing, laser sessions, and facials. This effort aims to rally community support for a vital local cause during the holiday season.
The fundraising will intensify with the "10 Days of Christmas" promotion, running from December 8th to December 17th. Each day will unveil a unique special on Divine Med Spa's services. The campaign will conclude on December 17th with a special event hosted at the Bel Aire Lounge inside the Durango Resort and Casino from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The final event will provide a last opportunity for guests to take advantage of all ten daily promotions. Attendees will also have more chances to earn raffle entries, and the first 30 guests to make a purchase will receive a complimentary gift bag. Most importantly, Divine Med Spa will donate 10% of all proceeds from the event directly to Candlelighters.
"We are honored to partner with Candlelighters this December to support families facing the unimaginable challenges of childhood cancer," said Mikaela Keenan, Owner of Divine Med Spa. "This holiday season is all about giving back, and we're excited to rally our community to make a meaningful impact. Together, we can bring hope and joy to those who need it most."
This partnership reflects Divine Med Spa's commitment to community engagement and supporting impactful local organizations. All members of the community are invited to participate in the promotions and attend the final event to help make a difference for children and families facing childhood cancer.
About Divine Med Spa
Divine Med Spa is a premier medical spa dedicated to providing advanced aesthetic treatments and personalized care. With a focus on enhancing natural beauty and promoting wellness, Divine Med Spa offers a wide range of services performed by highly skilled professionals in a luxurious and welcoming environment. Learn more at Divinemedspa.com
Media Contact
Brittni Black, Aesthetic Marketing, 1 7022343253, [email protected], Aestheticmarketing.co
SOURCE Divine Med Spa
