Divine Med Spa Announces December Charity Partnership with Candlelighters

The fundraising will intensify with the "10 Days of Christmas" promotion, running from December 8th to December 17th. Each day will unveil a unique special on Divine Med Spa's services. The campaign will conclude on December 17th with a special event hosted at the Bel Aire Lounge inside the Durango Resort and Casino from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The final event will provide a last opportunity for guests to take advantage of all ten daily promotions. Attendees will also have more chances to earn raffle entries, and the first 30 guests to make a purchase will receive a complimentary gift bag. Most importantly, Divine Med Spa will donate 10% of all proceeds from the event directly to Candlelighters.

"We are honored to partner with Candlelighters this December to support families facing the unimaginable challenges of childhood cancer," said Mikaela Keenan, Owner of Divine Med Spa. "This holiday season is all about giving back, and we're excited to rally our community to make a meaningful impact. Together, we can bring hope and joy to those who need it most."

This partnership reflects Divine Med Spa's commitment to community engagement and supporting impactful local organizations. All members of the community are invited to participate in the promotions and attend the final event to help make a difference for children and families facing childhood cancer.

